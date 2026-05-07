Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEPCO) says it will install 95 MW of solar capacity across 500 substation sites nationwide by 2030, using surplus substation land to meet South Korea's K-RE100 public-sector renewable energy target.KEPCO, South Korea's state power utility, has revealed plans to convert idle land at substations across the country into distributed solar generation sites, starting with a 1 MW pilot this year. KEPCO has set up a dedicated task force and plans to build the initial pilot at a substation site this year, with the full 95 MW buildout to be completed by 2030. The announcement ...

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