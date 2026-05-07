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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.05.2026 07:12 Uhr
27 Leser
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EfTEN United Property Fund unaudited financial results for the 1st quarter of 2026

In Q1 2026, EfTEN United Property Fund earned 461 thousand euros in net profit (Q1 2025: 703 thousand euros). The decline in profit is primarily related to the Fund's investment in EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS shares, whose price on the Tallinn Stock Exchange increased 2.9% in Q1 2026 compared with 4.5% in the same period of 2025. In addition, interest income from the investment in the development company Invego Uus-Järveküla OÜ decreased year-on-year, as the development company repaid the principal and interest of the shareholder loan to the Fund in full in mid-March.

Despite the decline in profit, EfTEN United Property Fund AS received record owner income from its underlying funds at the beginning of 2026. This forms the basis for the Fund's first distribution of the year to investors in Q2 2026, in the amount of approximately one million euros. The distribution is based on dividends and income received from all underlying funds, as well as interest from the Invego Uus-Järveküla OÜ and the Menulio 7 office building shareholder loans. The distribution does not include the profit from the Invego Uus-Järveküla development project, which the Fund plans to distribute largely in the second half of the year.

Since EfTEN United Property Fund's portfolio is diversified across nearly 50 different properties in the Baltic states, developments across all segments of the regional real estate market affect the Fund's results. There have been no major changes in the Baltic commercial real estate market over the last few quarters. In the residential real estate market, however, sales of new developments have improved in all Baltic states. In Tallinn, monthly sales of new developments grew to approximately 160 units per month in Q1 2026, compared with an average of around 100 units in 2024 and the first half of 2025. The biggest jump in the Baltic states was made by the Vilnius new-development market, where - partly thanks to expectations of funds being released from the second pension pillar - Q1 2026 sales volumes reached all-time highs, at times reaching up to 700 units per month.

The pace of sales also remained strong at the start of the year in Invego Uus-Järveküla OÜ, the development company for the Uus-Järveküla residential district in which EfTEN United Property Fund holds an 80% stake. In the first quarter, 22 units were sold (real rights contracts signed) and reservation agreements were concluded for three terraced houses. As of the end of the quarter, 8 terraced houses in the development remain unreserved. In March, Invego Uus-Järveküla OÜ repaid its entire bank loan and returned the shareholder loan to the Fund in full (1.51 million euros) along with the accrued interest (56 thousand euros). EfTEN United Property Fund invested a total of 3.52 million euros in the Uus-Järveküla development project in 2021 and 2023, and has to date received 4.8 million euros back.

In the second half of 2026, EfTEN United Property Fund will focus on finding investment opportunities in a new residential development project.

Statement of the comprehensive income

1st quarter
20262025
€ thousand
INCOME
Interest income74154
Income from underlying funds580
Other financial income04
Net profit / loss from assets recognised in fair value through profit or loss402615
Investments in subsidiaries3590
Investments in underlying funds367525
Total income534773
COSTS
Operating expenses
Management fees-27-29
Costs of administering the Fund-8-7
Other operating expenses-38-29
Total operating expenses-73-65
Interest expenses0-5
Operating profit461703
Profit before income tax461703
Net profit for the period461703
Total comprehensive profit for the reporting period461703
Increase in the net asset value of the fund attributable to shareholders461703
Ordinary and diluted earnings per share (EUR)0.190.28

Statement of financial position

31.03.202631.12.2025
€ thousand
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents3,287 1,774
Loans granted2,149 1,516
Other receivables and accrued income310 300
Total current assets5,746 3,590
- -
Non-current assets- -
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss23,929 23,474
Investments in subsidiaries3,146 3,111
Investments in underlying funds20,783 20,363
Loans granted0 2,149
Total non-current assets23,929 25,623
TOTAL ASSETS29,675 29,213
- -
LIABILITIES- -
Current liabilities3 2
Total liabilities, excluding net asset value of the fund attributable to shareholders3 2
, ,
NET ASSET VALUE OF THE FUND, ,
Net asset value of the fund attributable to shareholders29,672 29,211
Total liabilities and net asset value of the fund attributable to shareholders29,675 29,213

The unaudited 1st quarter 2026 report of the EfTEN United Property Fund is attached to the release and can be found on the Fund's website: https://eftenunitedpropertyfund.ee/en/reports-documents/

Kristjan Tamla
Managing Director
Phone 655 9515
E-mail: kristjan.tamla@eften.ee


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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