Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 07.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der PEA-Countdown: Wie 2026 zum Neubewertungsjahr von Alaska Energy Metals wird
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
07.05.2026 10:42 Uhr
202 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

SUNMI Technology (06810.HK) Officially Listed on the Main Board of HKEX

HONG KONG, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 29, 2026, SUNMI Technology Group Co., Ltd., a global leader in Business IoT (BIoT), was officially listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under stock code 06810.HK, becoming the world's first publicly listed company in the Business IoT sector.

Inside the trading hall of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, founder, chairman, and CEO Jack Lin, together with the core management team, rang the ceremonial listing gong, marking the official entry of SUNMI Technology into the international capital market.

SUNMI's Hong Kong IPO oversubscribed more than 2,000 times, raising over HK$1 billion with an opening price of HK$97.5 per share, up 292.2% from the issue price, and a market capitalization exceeding HK$40 billion on the first day of trading.

At the celebration dinner, Founder Zhe Lin shared: "SUNMI's journey to this point has been made possible by the opportunities of our era, the support of government, the trust of investors and partners, and most importantly the dedication of every SUNMI employee. The gong we rang today symbolizes more than a corporate milestone, but a new beginning to build a new order of digital trust for merchants worldwide, where fairness empowers every business dream."

As AI redefines global commerce, SUNMI will continue to lead the Business 4.0 era by connecting enterprises through IoT and empowering merchants' decision making with AI Intelligence. This is not only a technological endeavor, but also a commitment to commercial equality, enabling small and medium-sized merchants to access the same intelligent capabilities as large enterprises, without needing to build their own algorithm teams.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2081156/sunmi_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sunmi-technology-06810hk-officially-listed-on-the-main-board-of-hkex-302765369.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.