CivilOne Announces Acquisition of Dwyer Engineering, Expanding Civil Engineering Capabilities in Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2026 / CivilOne, a Las Vegas-based civil engineering and land surveying firm, today announced the acquisition of Dwyer Engineering, Inc., a Southern Nevada civil engineering firm. This strategic addition expands CivilOne's engineering capabilities and strengthens its ability to serve clients across the region.

As part of the acquisition, Dwyer Partner Blayne Soule will join CivilOne as Vice President of Engineering. Soule brings more than 20 years of civil engineering experience, with expertise spanning roadway and highway drainage design, utility infrastructure, subdivisions, construction management, and field inspection. He has been with Dwyer Engineering since 2017 and holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Portland State University. He is licensed in both Nevada and Utah. Dwyer Partner Tom Hellums officially retired at closing but will remain available to support clients, team members and other community stakeholders to ensure continuity in high-quality service. The entire CivilOne team extends its appreciation for his leadership and contributions in building Dwyer Engineering and wishes him a well-earned retirement.

"This strategic partnership with Blayne and the team at Dwyer Engineering is an important step forward for CivilOne as we continue to expand our capabilities and strengthen the value we bring to our clients," said CivilOne's CEO James Bristow. "Dwyer has built a strong reputation in Southern Nevada, and we're excited to build upon that foundation as we grow our platform and continue delivering high-quality, reliable solutions across the region."

The Dwyer team has joined CivilOne and will continue serving existing clients as Dwyer Engineering, a CivilOne Company, during an integration period.

"Joining CivilOne represents a strong next chapter for our team," said Blayne Soule, Vice President of Engineering at CivilOne. "There is a shared commitment to quality, client service, and doing the work the right way. I'm looking forward to what we can accomplish together as we continue to serve clients across Nevada."

Together, the combined team positions CivilOne to continue delivering high-quality engineering solutions across Southern Nevada, as well as Northern Nevada, Southern Utah and Northern Arizona, while supporting the region's ongoing growth and development.

About CivilOne

CivilOne was founded in 2025 by James Bristow, PE, PhD, with a vision to unite Nevada's best and brightest civil engineers and surveyors under one brand. The firm views civil engineering and surveying as tools to strengthen community bonds among team members, clients, and the communities they serve. CivilOne delivers comprehensive services across residential, commercial, infrastructure, energy, and industrial projects. From subdivision planning, grading, drainage, and utility design to surveying services such as ALTA/NSPS surveys, parcel mapping, zoning entitlements, and construction staking, the firm blends technical precision with client-focused collaboration. For more information, please visit civil-one.com .

About Dwyer Engineering, Inc.

Dwyer Engineering, Inc. is a Las Vegas-based consulting civil engineering firm that offers a full range of surveying and engineering services throughout Southern Nevada. Since 1994, Dwyer Engineering, Inc. has combined civil engineering and land surveying professionals to provide private and public sectors with engineering expertise in subdivision planning and design, land development, street improvements, water, sewer, storm drain infrastructure, grading plans, and intersection design. Dwyer Engineering takes pride in offering clients the same detailed service on small projects as we do on large projects.

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SOURCE: CivilOne

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/civilone-announces-acquisition-of-dwyer-engineering-expanding-civil-eng-1164691