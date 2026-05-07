Boulder, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2026) - Faex Health announced today that it will be participating in the 16th Annual LD Micro Invitational at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, CA May 18th and 19th, 2026.

Faex Health is scheduled to present on Monday, May 18, 2026 at 3:00pm. Landon Nattrass - CEO & Founder, will be presenting on behalf of the company.

Gut health is one of the clearest windows into overall wellness, yet it remains one of the most overlooked and under-monitored areas of healthcare," said Landon Nattrass. "At Faex Health, we're using AI and computer vision to transform everyday health data into actionable insights, empowering individuals to take a more proactive approach to preventive care."

Event: LD Micro Invitational XVI

Date: Monday, May 18, 2026

Time: 3:00pm PDT

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Summary of LD Micro Invitational XVI

The 2026 LD Micro Invitational XVI will take place May 18th and 19th, 2026 at the Luxe Hotel Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles.

Registration will begin at 5:30 PM PT on May 17th in conjunction with a welcome reception.

Presentations will take place from 9:00 AM PT - 5:00 PM PT on the 18th, followed by panels and keynote speakers.

Presentations will take place from 9:00 AM PT - 5:00 PM PT on the 19th, followed by the LD Micro Moneyball Afterparty.

This two-day event will feature micro and small-cap companies across all sectors, presenting in half-hour increments, and attending private meetings with investors.

About Faex Health

Faex Health is a Colorado-based digital health company using AI-powered computer vision to make gut health monitoring more accessible, proactive, and data-driven. Through its mobile platform, users can analyze stool images in real time to receive personalized gut health insights, dietary recommendations, and early warning indicators for potential digestive issues. Faex Health is focused on transforming everyday health tracking through non-invasive technology that empowers consumers and supports preventative care and early detection.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Through its dynamic, investor-driven conferences and curated company exposure, LD has served as an invaluable asset to all those interested in discovering the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

To register, please contact: registration@ldmicro.com.

Source: LD Micro