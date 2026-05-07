Shenzhen, China--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2026) - Shenzhen Keefam Robot Technology Co., Ltd. today announced it will host an "August Factory Open Month" at its Shenzhen headquarters. The event celebrates the 10th anniversary of its parent company, Shenzhen Luhui Logistics Equipment Co., Ltd., and is designed as a platform for hands-on demonstrations and practical discussions on energy-efficient sortation and evolving ESG requirements. Logistics operators, sustainability professionals, and industry media are invited to tour the facilities and take part in scheduled programs.

Throughout the open month, visitors will be able to tour Keefam's swivel wheel sorter and gravity chute production facilities, observe live sortation systems running in an operational setting, and visit the company's showroom. The program also includes industry roundtables and seminar sessions where participants can discuss current opportunities and challenges in intralogistics-ranging from automation and facility efficiency to workplace safety and carbon reporting readiness.

The announcement comes as a growing number of logistics operators review their warehouse and distribution infrastructure in light of emerging ESG disclosure rules and long-term operational resilience needs.

"With Luhui marking its tenth year, we saw an opportunity to create something more than a product showcase - a genuine forum for the industry to walk the floor, see the equipment in action, and exchange views on where logistics operations are headed," said Derek Deng Jun, Marketing Director at Shenzhen Keefam Robot Technology Co., Ltd. "As sustainability and efficiency pressures grow, that kind of open, practical conversation matters more than ever."

The company said the event will also feature case studies from distribution center deployments using Keefam's gravity-driven chutes and swivel wheel sorters, with engineers and project teams on hand to share operational insights drawn from more than 600 distribution centers worldwide.

Learn more at https://www.keefam-robot.com

Keefam to Open Shenzhen Headquarters in August, Celebrating 10th Anniversary of Parent Firm Luhui

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About Keefam

Keefam is the global intelligent sorting solutions brand of Shenzhen Luhui Logistics Equipment Co., Ltd., specializing in swivel wheel sorters and gravity self-driven chutes for logistics, e-commerce, warehousing, Pharmaceutical and manufacturing industries.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294862

Source: Plentisoft