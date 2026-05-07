LALAL.AI Wins People's Voice Webby Award for Best Use of AI & Machine Learning

AI-powered audio separation platform beats Adobe, Captions AI, and Cosmos to claim Internet's highest honor, voted by the public.

ZUG, Switzerland and NEW YORK, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LALAL.AI, the AI-powered audio separation and stem splitting platform, today announced it has won the People's Voice Award for Best Use of AI & Machine Learning in the Apps, Software & Immersive category at the 30th Annual Webby Awards, hailed by The New York Times as "the Internet's highest honor."

The People's Voice Award is decided entirely by public vote, with millions of ballots cast each year by internet users around the world. LALAL.AI's win came against a shortlist of prominent AI products, including Adobe Premiere Object Mask, Beeble AI, Captions AI, and Cosmos.

In addition to the People's Voice win, LALAL.AI also received a Webby Honoree distinction in the Creator, Creative, and Media Tools category, also under Apps, Software & Immersive, recognizing the platform among the top entries in that category as well.

"In 2025, we reached nearly 7 million users, and it's those same people who cast their votes for us. LALAL.AI started as a vocal separation tool and has grown into a full audio processing ecosystem, with transformer-based AI, stem splitting, voice cloning, and a VST plugin on the way," said Nik Pogorsky, LALAL.AI co-founder. "Everything we've built, we've built together with our community. That's why the People's Voice Award means more to us than any industry jury ever could."

LALAL.AI will be honored at the 30th Annual Webby Awards ceremony in New York City on May 11, 2026, where winners deliver one of the awards' famous five-word acceptance speeches, a tradition that has produced iconic moments like NASA's "Houston, We Have A Webby" and Steve Wilhite's "It's Pronounced 'Jif,' Not 'Gif.'

About the Webby Awards

Established in 1996, The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), a judging body of more than 3,000 industry experts, technologists, and creative figures. This year's competition received more than 13,000 entries from all 50 U.S. states and over 70 countries worldwide.

The Webby Awards present two honors in every category: The Webby Award, selected by the IADAS, and The Webby People's Voice Award, decided by the voting public. Each year, People's Voice voting draws millions of votes from around the world, making it one of the largest public recognition programs in the digital industry.

Past honorees include Google, Spotify, NASA, The New York Times, and hundreds of independent creators who shaped the Internet.

About LALAL.AI

LALAL.AI is an AI-powered audio processing platform trusted by nearly 7 million musicians, producers, podcasters, video editors, and content creators worldwide. Built on proprietary transformer-based neural networks, the platform delivers high-precision stem separation, isolating vocals, instruments, drums, bass, and more from any audio or video file, alongside voice cleaning, voice changing, voice cloning, as well as echo and reverb removal. LALAL.AI is available on web, desktop, API, and mobile, with a VST plugin in development for direct integration into professional DAW workflows.

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