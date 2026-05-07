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WKN: A1XE8F | ISIN: DK0060542181 | Ticker-Symbol: QJQ
Stuttgart
07.05.26 | 11:31
35,080 Euro
-0,23 % -0,080
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ISS A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ISS A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,12035,18011:47
35,12035,18011:47
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.05.2026 11:34 Uhr
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ISS World Services A/S: ISS signs agreement to acquire Tomagruppen

ISS, a leading global workplace experience and facility services company, today announces that it has reached agreement to acquire Tomagruppen AS, with business in Norway and Denmark. Completion of the transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals.

copenhagen, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tomagruppen is a Norwegian, majority family-owned facility services company founded in 1978, delivering cleaning, catering, property management, and other support services to both the public and private sectors. The company's total revenue was approximately DKK 1.8 billion in 2025, and it operates in Norway and Denmark. The vast majority of operations are in Norway.

The acquisition of Tomagruppen further reinforces ISS Norway's position among the market-leading facility services providers in Norway, while adding further scale and know-how to ISS Denmark's position across sectors.

Kasper Fangel, Group CEO of ISS, says:
"We are excited to announce this agreement, welcoming more than 4,000 new colleagues - as well as new customers. Beyond expanding our presence in the Nordic region, this bolt-on acquisition is a strong strategic fit with ISS' well-performing business in both Norway and Denmark. It will drive efficiencies and unlock clear synergies, while enabling us to further scale and enhance our Integrated Facility Services (IFS) offering for customers across the region. We very much look forward to welcoming Tomagruppen into ISS."

Frode Monsen, Group CEO of Tomagruppen, says:
"For Tomagruppen, this is an exciting milestone. We are very proud of what we have built, and we look forward to becoming part of the ISS Group. Together, we can strengthen our offering to customers and create new opportunities for our employees and partners in the years ahead".

For media enquiries:
Charlotte Holm, Head of External Communications, +45 4176 1989

For investor enquiries:
Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Group Head of Investor Relations, +45 5353 8725
Anne Sophie Riis, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 3052 9468

About ISS
ISS is a leading global workplace experience and facility services company. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. ISS has more than 325,000 employees around the globe, who we call "placemakers". In 2025, ISS Group's global revenue amounted to DKK 84.7 billion. For more information on the ISS Group, visit www.issworld.com



For media enquiries: Charlotte Holm, Head of External Communications, +45 4176 1989 For investor enquiries: Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Group Head of Investor Relations, +45 5353 8725 Anne Sophie Riis, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 3052 9468

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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