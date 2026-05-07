







HONG KONG, May 7, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Nissin Foods Company Limited ('Nissin Foods' or the 'Company', together with its subsidiaries, the 'Group' Stock code: 1475) announced today that the Group and Itochu Hong Kong Limited ('Itochu HK') have signed agreements to jointly invest in Nissin Marketing and Sales (H.K.) Limited ('NMS'). The transaction was completed through capital contributions from both parties. Nissin Foods remains the controlling shareholder of NMS.The joint capital investment will enhance the Group's product procurement capabilities, allowing for the exploration and development of new agent brands, including new and third-party brands, not only from Japan but also from other overseas markets to delight local consumers in Hong Kong and the Chinese Mainland. Nissin Foods and Itochu HK will leverage their partnerships with major retail chains and experience with e-commerce platforms to expand sales channels both online and offline. Additionally, utilising advanced logistics networks in the Chinese Mainland will improve operational efficiency, ensuring the Group's sustained growth and competitiveness in the markets.Mr Kiyotaka ANDO, Executive Director, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nissin Foods, said, 'ITOCHU Group possesses extensive resources and invaluable experience in the distribution business sector. This joint capital investment will create beneficial synergies for both parties. The agreement reflects Nissin Foods' ongoing commitment to bringing high-quality and diverse brands and products to local consumers in Hong Kong and the Chinese Mainland, ultimately supporting the Group's distribution operations and ensuring sustainable growth.'Nissin Marketing and Sales (H.K.) Limited ('NMS', formerly Hong Kong Eastpeak Limited) was established to manage two distribution subsidiaries in Hong Kong and Shanghai. NMS wholly owns the two distribution arms, unifying management and enhancing the Group's ability to attract brand partners. The Hong Kong subsidiary distributes beverages, confectionery, snacks, Japanese-branded seasoning sauces and chilled products in Hong Kong, experiencing growth due to revived inbound tourism and expanded sales channels, including a new Japanese chocolate and cookie brand. The Shanghai subsidiary oversees the distribution of confectionery and beverages in the Chinese Mainland, expanding its product portfolio with new offerings, such as European bottled water and Japanese carbonated beverages, which further strengthens the Group's presence in the premium imported products segment.Nissin Marketing and Sales (H.K.) Limited oversees the two distribution subsidiaries in Hong Kong and Shanghai. The companies offer a diverse range of products, featuring natural mineral waters and sparkling waters, coffee, seasoning sauces, curries, mixed vegetable and fruit juices, a wide assortment of snacks and sweets, as well as premium chocolates and cookies.The Hong Kong subsidiary is distributing more than 440 products in 8 different categories in Hong Kong.The Shanghai subsidiary is handling the distribution of more than 300 products in 20 categories in the Chinese Mainland.About Nissin Foods Company LimitedNissin Foods Company Limited ("Nissin Foods', together with its subsidiaries, the 'Group' Stock code: 1475) is a renowned food company in Hong Kong and the Chinese Mainland, with a diversified portfolio of well-known and highly popular brands, primarily focusing on the premium instant noodle segment. The Group officially established its presence in Hong Kong in 1984 and is the largest instant noodle company in Hong Kong. The Group primarily manufactures and sells instant noodles, high-quality frozen food products, including frozen dim sum and frozen noodles, and also sells and distributes other food and beverage products, including retort pouches, snacks, mineral water, sauce and vegetable products under its two core corporate brands, namely 'NISSIN' and 'DOLL' together with a diversified portfolio of iconic household premium brands. The Group's five flagship product brands, namely 'Cup Noodles', 'Demae Iccho', 'Doll Instant Noodle', 'Doll Dim Sum' and 'Fuku' are also among the most popular choices in their respective food product categories in Hong Kong. In the Chinese market, the Group has introduced technology innovation through the 'ECO Cup' concept and primarily focuses its sales efforts in first- and second-tier cities. In addition, Nissin Foods operates business in other regions including Vietnam, Taiwan, Korea and Australia markets.Nissin Foods is currently a constituent of five Hang Seng Indexes, namely: Hang Seng Composite Index, Hang Seng Composite SmallCap Index, Hang Seng Composite Industry Index - Consumer Staples, Hang Seng SCHK Consumption Index and Hang Seng SCHK Consumer Staples Index. Nissin Foods is eligible for trading under Shanghai-Hong Kong and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect. For more information, please visit www.nissingroup.com.hk.Source: Nissin Foods Co., Ltd.Copyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.