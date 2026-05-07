An international research team has developed and tested a hybrid energy system combining photovoltaic-thermal collectors, borehole thermal energy storage, and a dual-source heat pump to supply low-carbon heating for livestock buildings. The full-scale prototype, demonstrated on an Italian swine farm, showed high efficiency, strong seasonal performance, and reduced reliance on fossil fuels while enabling partial self-supply of electricity and heat.An international research team has proposed integrating photovoltaic-thermal (PVT) collectors, borehole thermal energy storage (BTES), and a dual-source ...

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