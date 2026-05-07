Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 07.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der PEA-Countdown: Wie 2026 zum Neubewertungsjahr von Alaska Energy Metals wird
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
07.05.2026 12:02 Uhr
180 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

TIGRIS Aquatic Services LLC: TIGRIS Aquatic Services, LLC Acquires Charles Aquatics, Inc., Growing Southeast Presence

BORDENTOWN, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2026 / TIGRIS Aquatic Services, LLC (TIGRIS), a leading provider of aquatic management and environmental services, announced today that it has acquired Charles Aquatics, Inc. (Charles Aquatics), a respected aquatic services company based in Jacksonville, Florida. The acquisition marks TIGRIS's continued expansion into the Florida market and broader Southeast U.S.

Founded in 2005, Charles Aquatics has provided science-based aquatic vegetation control, water quality management, and lake consulting services to clients throughout Northeast Florida. The company has earned a strong reputation for technical expertise and customer care, making it a strategic fit with TIGRIS's growing network. Charles Aquatics is also a regional leader in installation, maintenance, and repair of aquatic fountains and aeration systems for commercial and public spaces, building upon TIGRIS's existing strength in the category.

"We are thrilled to welcome the Charles Aquatics team to the TIGRIS family," said David Pullins, CEO of TIGRIS Aquatic Services. "Charles Aquatics has developed a reputation for delivering cost-effective, high-quality services to waterways in the Jacksonville community. We are honored to continue the customer-centric legacy upon which the company was founded more than two decades ago. We believe the investments we have made in our business will enable us to deliver additional resources and capabilities to Charles Aquatics's customers for all of their aquatic management needs."

Jim Charles, owner of Charles Aquatics, said, "When we decided to seek a partner, our focus was ensuring ongoing, full support of our customers and our employees. The TIGRIS team shares our cultural values, and we knew from our first series of interactions that TIGRIS represented the right group to join in our next phase. We are excited to join TIGRIS and believe our team will contribute to its continued growth."

The Charles Aquatics acquisition is part of TIGRIS's continued strategy to expand its national presence through the integration of like-minded, high-quality aquatic service providers. TIGRIS now operates in 14 states and remains focused on delivering scalable, sustainable solutions for waterway management and ecological stewardship.

About TIGRIS Aquatic Services, LLC
TIGRIS Aquatic Services, LLC, a portfolio company of Plexus Capital, LLC, is a premier provider of aquatic management and sustainable stormwater services to residential, commercial, and municipal markets throughout the United States. Offering a wide range of services from locations across the country, TIGRIS is a single-source provider for inspection, consultation, routine maintenance, testing, installation, and repair of ponds, lakes, wetlands, fountains, aeration systems, and stormwater conveyance systems. Thousands of clients across the country-from homeowners and lake associations to PGA golf courses, municipalities, and Fortune 500 corporations-rely on TIGRIS to maintain the performance, beauty, and compliance of their waterways and stormwater infrastructure.

About Charles Aquatics, Inc.
Founded in 2005 and based in Jacksonville, Florida, Charles Aquatics, Inc. is a professional aquatic management company specializing in retention pond and lake management for HOAs, golf courses, apartment buildings, and other commercial complexes. Charles Aquatics uses biological, chemical, and mechanical methods to control aquatic weeds and algae, and installs, repairs, and maintains floating fountains and aeration systems. The company is known for reliability, environmental stewardship, and customer service.

Media Contact: Darin Higgins Sales Leader, TIGRIS Aquatic Services, LLC DHiggins@TIGRISUSA.com (844) 484-4747

SOURCE: TIGRIS Aquatic Services LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/agriculture/tigris-aquatic-services-llc-acquires-charles-aquatics-inc.-growing-southeast-presence-1164699

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.