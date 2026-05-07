London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2026) - The Profs has become the first online tutoring company to win a King's Award for Enterprise in International Trade, marking a major milestone for the UK education technology and tutoring sector.

The Profs team outside its headquarters in Canary Wharf, London.

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The London-based company has been recognised as one of the UK's King's Award winners for its international growth and contribution to one of Britain's most successful exports: education.

Approved by His Majesty The King on the recommendation of the Prime Minister, the King's Award for Enterprise is widely regarded as the highest official UK award for British businesses.

King's Award for Enterprise recognises The Profs' international growth

Founded in 2014 with just an overdraft of £1,500, The Profs bootstrapped its way to becoming one of the UK's leading online tutoring providers.

Today, the company has established sales in more than 120 countries and supports more than 10,000 students each year. Its tutors help students improve their grades and prepare for admission to leading UK universities including specialist Oxbridge admissions tutoring.

The company has received the King's Award for Enterprise in International Trade, a category that recognises UK businesses that have demonstrated outstanding overseas growth.

The recognition places The Profs among the King's Award winners celebrated for British business excellence, export success and international trade.

Supporting British education exports worldwide

The award comes as global demand for British education continues to rise.

The UK's 2026 International Education Strategy aims to grow education exports to £40 billion per year by 2030. The Profs contributes to this national priority by helping international students access British academic expertise, qualifications and university admissions support.

Through online tutoring and personalised academic coaching, The Profs is opening doors to life-changing educational and career opportunities for students around the world.

Dr Leo Evans, CEO and Founder of The Profs, said:

"We are honoured to have our international success recognised by The King's Award for Enterprise. Our entire team, from our freelance tutors to our in-house staff, has worked tirelessly to help students worldwide access world-class British qualifications, while staying true to the personalised approach that defines our service.

Building on this momentum, we will continue expanding our international presence and life-changing support through partnerships with schools and universities in the Middle East: one of our fastest-growing markets."





Leo Evans, Founder and CEO of The Profs, the UK-based specialist tutoring company.

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The first online tutoring company to win a King's Award for Enterprise

The Profs' win marks a significant moment for the online tutoring sector, which has grown rapidly as students, families, schools and universities increasingly seek flexible, high-quality academic support. Reports indicate that online British GCSE, A-level tutors and university tutors have all rapidly grown in popularity in recent years.

By combining British academic expertise with online delivery, The Profs has expanded beyond the UK while remaining headquartered in London.

Richard Fitzgerald, Head of Group Marketing, said:

"This award recognises what The Profs has always set out to do: combine the quality of British education with the flexibility and reach of online learning.

Students around the world are increasingly looking to the UK for academic excellence, university pathways and globally recognised qualifications. Our role is to make our educational expertise more accessible, more personal and more effective, wherever a student is based."





The Profs is an award-winning tutoring company, recognised multiple times for excellence in education services.

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What is the King's Award for Enterprise?

The King's Awards for Enterprise, previously known as The Queen's Awards for Enterprise, were renamed in 2023 to reflect His Majesty The King's commitment to continuing the legacy of HM Queen Elizabeth II in celebrating outstanding UK businesses.

Now in its 60th year, the King's Awards for Enterprise is the UK's most prestigious accolade for British businesses. Successful recipients are able to use the King's Awards Emblem for the next five years.

The awards recognise outstanding achievement by UK businesses across categories including International Trade, Innovation, Sustainable Development and Promoting Opportunity.

Applications for the 2027 round will open on 6 May 2026.

Further information is available at: https://www.gov.uk/kings-awards-for-enterprise.

About The Profs

Founded in 2014, The Profs is an online tutoring company on a mission to help students achieve life-changing academic success.

The company has helped more than 30,000 students in more than 120 countries realise their academic potential. It provides personalised, one-to-one tutoring across school, university and professional-level subjects, as well as admissions support for students applying to leading UK institutions.

The Profs has been consistently recognised for the quality of its service.

Awards and recognition

The Profs has previously received a number of education, tutoring and export awards, including:

Private Tutoring Provider of the Year at the 2025 National Tutoring Awards

Ed Tech Provider of the Year at the 2024 EducationInvestor Awards

Best Tuition Business of the Year and Best Tuition Delivery to Private Clients at the 2023 National Tutoring Awards

Best Tuition Business for Customer Support at the 2022 National Tutoring Awards

Forbes 30 Under 30 Europe - Social Entrepreneurs in 2019

Most Innovative SME Exporter at The Telegraph Trade Awards in 2018

Open Data Competition winner with the Department for Education in 2018

Best Private Tuition Provider at the 2017 EducationInvestor Awards

Young Entrepreneur of the Year at the 2017 Great British Entrepreneur Awards

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Source: GYT