In the latest article of a new series on solar manufacturing facilities around the world, pv magazine presents SoliTek's solar manufacturing facility in Vilnius, Lithuania. The company recently commissioned an upgraded 200 MW production line, as it transitions from semi-automated to fully-automated processes for critical assembly stages.Lithuania-headquartered solar company SoliTek was founded in 2009. It launched the SoliTek brand in 2014, at which point it began to produce its first glass-glass solar modules. Today, the company manufactures solar modules at its Vilnius factory using 100% renewable ...

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