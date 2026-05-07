In late April, a 200 km urban road test was conducted in Belgium under real-world traffic conditions and varying levels of solar irradiance to evaluate system performance in complex operational environments. The test serves as the final validation of the vehicle's systems.Innoptus Solar Team has completed a 200 km road test in Belgium with its solar vehicle Infinite Apollo. The vehicle is equipped with back-contact (BC) technology and vehicle-integrated photovoltaics (VIPV) developed by Chinese PV manufacturer Longi. The test serves as a technical validation ahead of the team's participation ...

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