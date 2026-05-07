Ambition to support high-throughput laboratories in efficiently scaling latent tuberculosis (TB) screening as testing volumes continue to grow

Fully automated workflow targeted for late 2027 launch integrates QuantiFERON test, Diasorin LIAISON systems, and purpose-built end-to-end automation from new Inpeco partnership

AI-enabled risk stratification tool for TB progression targeted for late 2027 launch, designed to support all QuantiFERON customers with informed clinical decision-making for patient care

QIAGEN and Diasorin driving LIAISON adoption with LIAISON QuantiFERON-TB Gold Plus II, designed to deliver significant throughput and workflow benefits in the U.S. and Europe

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced plans to advance its QuantiFERON latent tuberculosis (TB) test with a new fully automated Sample to Insight workflow and a separate AI-enabled risk stratification tool for TB progression, building on growing adoption of Diasorin LIAISON detection systems and a new automation partnership with Inpeco.

These developments are intended to help higher-throughput labs scale testing as screening demand for latent TB continues to grow. QIAGEN estimates the global latent TB testing market at approximately 75 million tests annually, growing about 4% to 5% per year. Only about 40% of this market has converted from traditional skin tests to modern blood-based interferon-gamma release assay, or IGRA, testing.

Together, the fully automated workflow is intended to position QuantiFERON as a complete Sample to Insight ecosystem, combining full automation, seamless traceability, and data-driven insights built on the foundation of QIAGEN's more than 20 years of leadership in TB testing.

Planned for launch in late 2027, this new workflow is designed for customers using Diasorin LIAISON systems aiming to automate the complete latent TB testing process without routine manual operator intervention, from preanalytical tube handling and incubation with Inpeco to detection on LIAISON systems.

Through its partnership with Inpeco, a global leader in track-based laboratory automation, QIAGEN is advancing total laboratory automation for QuantiFERON IGRA testing. The collaboration brings two purpose-built innovations, a dedicated QuantiFERON aliquoting system and an intelligent incubation system, fully integrated into the track to enable a seamless end-to-end automated workflow.

Separately, QIAGEN is developing an AI-enabled QuantiFERON risk stratification tool designed to analyze quantitative QuantiFERON results from all laboratory workflows, with initial customer use also targeted for late 2027.

The Inpeco partnership comes as QIAGEN and Diasorin continue to see strong customer adoption of LIAISON QuantiFERON-TB Gold Plus II, the next generation of the world's leading IGRA blood test for TB infection detection supported by more than 2,700 published studies and more than 160 million tests performed worldwide since launch.

The new chemistry, launched in November 2025 in Europe and other countries accepting the CE mark and in February 2026 in the U.S., offers significantly faster efficiency and turnaround time. QIAGEN and Diasorin are advancing initiatives that are on track to quickly transition all LIAISON customers running QuantiFERON to the new chemistry.

By enabling full automation of the QuantiFERON IGRA workflow, laboratories can decouple volume growth from staffing requirements, reduce hands-on time by up to 80% and transition to continuous, real-time processing. These capabilities are expected to significantly improve turnaround time, operational efficiency and scalability for high-throughput laboratories and larger testing networks.

"Latent TB testing is moving toward higher-volume, more automated workflows as the market increasingly shifts from traditional skin testing to modern IGRA-based detection," said Thierry Bernard, CEO of QIAGEN. "By combining QuantiFERON's CD4 and CD8 data foundation with LIAISON-based testing, Inpeco automation for higher-throughput laboratories and AI-enabled risk stratification designed to support all QuantiFERON workflows, we are building a Sample to Insight ecosystem to help customers scale testing efficiently while improving consistency, traceability and confidence in results."

"Automation is essential for laboratories facing growing testing volumes and ongoing workforce constraints," said Riccardo Triunfo, CEO of Inpeco. "We welcome this collaboration with QIAGEN and Diasorin to connect advanced track-based laboratory automation with a leading latent TB testing workflow. By bringing together sample routing, analyzer connectivity, sample traceability and workflow monitoring around QuantiFERON-TB testing on LIAISON systems, we aim to help laboratories expand high-throughput testing capacity and contribute to the global fight against tuberculosis."

"We are seeing positive customer feedback on the new LIAISON chemistry for latent TB detection using QuantiFERON tubes, particularly around speed, throughput and workflow efficiency," said Carlo Rosa, Chief Executive Officer of Diasorin. "Working together with QIAGEN and Inpeco, we are building on that momentum to create a differentiated solution for high-throughput customers. By combining QIAGEN QuantiFERON technology, Diasorin LIAISON platforms and Inpeco automation capabilities, we can help laboratories test more patients per hour, reduce hands-on time, strengthen traceability and deliver faster results in support of TB prevention."

Advancing AI-enabled QuantiFERON risk stratification

The AI-enabled QuantiFERON risk stratification tool for TB progression is in development with the goal of helping stratify patients at higher risk of progression to active TB disease. The tool is built on one of the largest longitudinal TB clinical datasets, comprising about 13 million de-identified patient records collected over the last 10 years, and is intended to support healthcare professionals in making more informed decisions, improving patient counseling and supporting enhanced patient care.

This new insight layer is intended to use quantitative results from QuantiFERON tubes, leveraging the unique status as the only test with a patent-protected, optimized approach to explore CD4 and CD8 T-cell responses along with other parameters to deliver a more complete view of the immune response to TB.

QuantiFERON-TB Gold Plus is differentiated by its ability to capture both CD4 and CD8 T-cell responses to TB-specific antigens. CD4 responses provide the established foundation for detecting TB infection. CD8 responses add biologically meaningful information, particularly for patients who are immunocompromised or may be prescribed biologic medicines, patient groups that are among the fastest-growing categories for latent TB testing.

The combination of these immune-response signals create a rich data foundation for QIAGEN's AI-enabled analysis strategy. The goal is to provide clinicians with more valuable insights when reviewing a patient's infection status and evaluating potential risk of progression to active TB.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is a global leader in Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to extract and analyze molecular information from biological samples containing the building blocks of life. Our Sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies prepare these biomolecules for analysis, while bioinformatics support the interpretation of complex data to deliver actionable insights. Automation solutions integrate these steps into streamlined, cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN serves more than 500,000 customers worldwide in the Life Sciences (academia, pharmaceutical R&D and industrial applications such as forensics) and molecular diagnostics (clinical healthcare). As of March 31, 2026, QIAGEN employed approximately 5,500 people across more than 35 locations. For more information, visit www.qiagen.com.

About Inpeco

Inpeco is the global leader in Total Laboratory Automation. The company's game-changing solutions combine open connectivity with full sample traceability to support secure test results and increased productivity in clinical laboratories around the world. To date, more than 2,800 Inpeco systems have been shipped to 78 countries. Inpeco also develops automation solutions for anatomical pathology labs, blood banks, and life science applications. The Group is headquartered in Novazzano, Switzerland, and operates a development and manufacturing facility in Italy, as well as sales and service offices in Europe, the United States and China. For more information, please visit: www.inpeco.com.

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Source: QIAGEN N.V.

Category: Infectious Diseases

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