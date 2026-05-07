Bookings are now open on the new year-round service to Boulogne-sur-Mer that will operate six sailings per week

Hibernia Line is proud to announce a year-round ferry service linking Ringaskiddy in Cork with Boulogne-sur-Mer in northern France, opening a new direct route between Ireland and mainland Europe.

Bookings are now open for the 'St Patrick' and the 'MV Akka', which will operate six sailings per week in each direction from mid-June 2026. The service is designed to provide a consistent and practical option for both freight and passenger travel. Legend has it that St Patrick himself was born in Boulogne-sur-Mer, and in a fitting tribute, one of Hibernia Line's flagship vessels carries his name.

This new route is built around simple evening departures. Passengers can board in Cork at 9pm, settle into a cabin and arrive in France the following evening. In the opposite direction, sailings depart Boulogne-sur-Mer at 10pm CET and arrive in Cork the next day. Hibernia Line projects to carry upwards of 250,000 passengers annually.

Hibernia Line is headquartered in Cork and is creating up to 250 immediate jobs in Ireland and France, including approximately 200 crew positions. Some of these will be cadets from the National Maritime College of Ireland, based in Ringaskiddy. Hibernia Line is supported by the Goodman Group, reflecting strong confidence in the long-term value of the route.

Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Seán Canney, said, "Hibernia Line's new route represents a significant enhancement in Ireland's connectivity with mainland Europe, strengthening both passenger travel and freight capacity. Improved direct routes of this kind support more resilient supply chains, reduce pressure on existing ports and provide greater choice for businesses and passengers. I welcome investment that contributes to regional development, job creation and more efficient, reliable transport links between Ireland and mainland Europe."

Hibernia Line founder and Chief Executive, Aidan Coffey, said the goal is to make travel and freight movement between Ireland and Europe more straightforward and dependable. "The focus is on consistency, frequency and a service that works for both freight and passengers," said Aidan, who has years of experience in the freight, shipping and construction industries. "I've seen first-hand how even small inconsistencies can disrupt hauliers' schedules, so we've designed these routes with that in mind, reducing exposure to risks such as port congestion, capacity constraints and delays, while also prioritising comfort, driver welfare and level of service on board."

For freight passengers, the new route provides a direct and dependable corridor into continental Europe. With congestion increasing at existing ports, the Cork to France connection offers additional capacity and flexibility for hauliers, manufacturers and exporters. The service operates six days per week year-round and supports efficient supply chains with predictable schedules and overnight crossings. Drivers benefit from dedicated cabins during the voyage. The 'St Patrick' has a deck space of 2,200 lane metres, while the 'MV Akka' can carry 2,500 lane metres of freight and passenger vehicles.

For passengers, the route opens a new gateway between Ireland and Europe, with onward access to France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany and beyond. From France, Ireland's west coast and Wild Atlantic Way are now more accessible.

H.E. Céline Place, Ambassador of France to Ireland, said, "I am delighted to see the opening of the new year-round ferry service linking Ringaskiddy with Boulogne-sur-Mer. It is now one of many ferry services between Ireland and France, so travelling to your closest neighbour in the EU is only getting easier!

"New maritime connections such as this one have added significantly to the vibrancy of the Franco-Irish relations in recent years. Congratulations to everyone at Hibernia Line for making this happen."

On board, both vessels are designed for comfort on longer crossings, with private cabins, pet-friendly and accessible options, dining and refreshment areas, lounges, a children's play area and gaming facilities. The 'St Patrick' holds 193 cabins and the 'MV Akka' has 227, with capacity for over 600 passengers per sailing.

CEO of the Port of Cork, Ann Doherty, said, "Hibernia Line's new service is a significant development for Ireland as an island nation. It adds valuable capacity and strengthens our connections with mainland Europe at a time when reliable, efficient access to European markets is increasingly important. This service further reinforces the Port of Cork's role as a strategic gateway for trade and travel and creates new opportunities for tourism. We welcome Hibernia Line's investment and look forward to working together to grow this route in the years ahead."

Bookings for passengers can be made now at www.hibernia-line.com/. Bookings for freight passengers will open in the coming weeks.

ENDS

About Hibernia Line

Hibernia Line is an Irish ferry operator headquartered in Cork, focused on providing reliable, year-round connections between Ireland and mainland Europe. The company operates passenger and freight services designed around simple schedules, overnight travel and onboard comfort. The company operates modern RoPax vessels, including the 'St Patrick' and the 'MV Akka', offering capacity for approximately 600 passengers per sailing, alongside onboard cabins, dining and lounge facilities. Hibernia Line is committed to strengthening direct European links, supporting regional connectivity and delivering practical travel options for both passengers and industry. The Cork to Boulogne-sur-Mer route, with convenient evening sailings in both directions, has a sailing time of approximately 21.5 hours.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260507998921/en/

Contacts:

For more information or to arrange an interview with Hibernia Line CEO Aidan Coffey, contact:

Eva Hall

eva.hall@redflag.global

+353 87 092 2376

Jack Connolly

jack.connolly@redflag.global

+353 87 352 1166