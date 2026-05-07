Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 07.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der PEA-Countdown: Wie 2026 zum Neubewertungsjahr von Alaska Energy Metals wird
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
07.05.2026 12:06 Uhr
195 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

KuCoin Web3 Wallet Integrates 1inch Swap API to Power Gasless, MEV-Protected RWA Swaps

Enhances liquidity access and seamless execution for tokenized real-world assets within a self-custodial wallet

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin Web3 Wallet today announced its integration with the 1inch Swap API, strengthening its wallet-native swap infrastructure for supported crypto assets and tokenized real-world assets. Building on KuCoin Web3 Wallet's recent integration with Ondo Global Markets, which brought hundreds of tokenized real-world asset exposures into its self-custodial wallet, the 1inch Swap API integration further enhances the transaction layer behind this experience by enabling eligible gasless swaps, deeper liquidity access, more competitive pricing, and built-in MEV protection. The integration reflects KuCoin Web3 Wallet's continued commitment to building a more secure, accessible, and trusted gateway for users to participate in both crypto-native and real-world asset markets.

As tokenized RWAs continue to expand onchain, the quality of execution, security, and infrastructure becomes increasingly important to user adoption. Through the 1inch Swap API, KuCoin Web3 Wallet users can access a smoother swap experience designed to reduce common onchain friction, including the need to hold native gas tokens, fragmented liquidity, slippage concerns, and risks associated with front-running or sandwich attacks.

"KuCoin Web3 Wallet is built to make self-custody more accessible without compromising execution quality or user trust," said Gas Meng, Lead of KuCoin Web3 Wallet Operation. "With the integration of the 1inch Swap API, we are able to provide a smoother swap experience backed by better pricing, deeper liquidity, gasless execution, and MEV protection. As we continue expanding support for tokenized TradFi assets, we are helping users engage with onchain markets through a more secure and trusted wallet experience."

"The integration of the 1inch Swap API by KuCoin Web3 Wallet embodies what makes DeFi great. It combines their self-custody with our best-in-class liquidity infrastructure, giving users access to RWAs and enabling them to trade seamlessly with no gas or risk of MEV. We are pleased to continue supporting the growth of RWAs onchain," said Sergej Kunz, 1inch co-founder.

Looking ahead, KuCoin Web3 Wallet plans to further enhance its in-wallet trading infrastructure as part of its broader roadmap to become an all-in-one gateway for crypto and real-world asset participation.

About KuCoin Web3 Wallet

KuCoin Web3 Wallet is a decentralized, non-custodial, multichain wallet built for security and onchain alpha. Swap seamlessly across networks with a built-in cross-chain DEX aggregator, trade wallet-native perpetuals, and access tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), directly within your wallet. Spot early opportunities with Smart Money tools, explore 1,000+ DApps, and capture new token launches through a dedicated Airdrop Hub. Your all-in-one gateway to Crypto + TradFi in Web3.

Learn more: X | Telegram | Instagram

About 1inch

1inch accelerates decentralized finance with a seamless crypto trading experience for 26M users. Beyond being the top platform for low-cost, efficient token swaps with $500M+ in daily trades, 1inch offers a range of innovative tools, including a secure self-custodial wallet, a portfolio tracker for managing digital assets, a dedicated business portal giving access to its cutting-edge technology, and even a debit card for easy crypto spending. By continuously innovating, 1inch is simplifying DeFi for everyone.

Website | 1inch Business | X | Blog

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2973764/image1.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2785613/5956144/KuCoin_new_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kucoin-web3-wallet-integrates-1inch-swap-api-to-power-gasless-mev-protected-rwa-swaps-302764956.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.