International Congress of the Pawnbroking Organization PIGNUS in Vienna

Till 9 May 2026 at Dorotheum Vienna: 41st General Assembly of the "International Association of Collateral Loan and Social Credit Institutions" with participants from 22 countries across four continents

VIENNA, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pawnbroking is one of the oldest forms of financial activity and is deeply rooted in European tradition. Its origins date back to the Middle Ages, particularly to the Montes Pietatis (1462), founded by the Franciscan Order, which served as a fair alternative to private moneylenders. To this day, the system is based on a simple and sustainable principle: by pledging a valuable item as collateral, customers receive short-term liquidity without losing ownership and without incurring personal liability. In around 90% of cases, pledged items are redeemed, making pawnbroking a flexible and socially responsible bridging solution that also contributes to the circular economy.

PIGNUS, the non-profit organization founded in Milan in 1957, today brings together 47 pawn institutions from 22 countries across four continents. Its aim is to promote international exchange and to highlight the importance of financial inclusion - that is, access to safe, affordable, and usable financial services. Together, member institutions serve approximately 50 million customers worldwide and generate an annual loan volume of over USD 20 billion, with an average loan value of around EUR 400.

A central element of PIGNUS is the international exchange of knowledge and experience. Despite differing cultural, religious, and economic backgrounds, all members share a common set of values: responsibility, transparency, and ethical conduct. These principles form a common foundation that shapes pawnbroking worldwide and underscores its role as a reliable, socially oriented financial instrument.

Till 9 May 2026, the Dorotheum in Vienna hosts the 41st International Pawnbroking Congress of PIGNUS. The event brings together participants from around the world and will focus on international dialogue, the transfer of know-how, and strengthening public awareness of the social importance of pawnbroking.

Press Contacts:

DOROTHEUM:

Doris Krumpl

+43-664-8106145

doris.krumpl@dorotheum.at

www.dorotheum.com

PIGNUS:

Javier Úbeda (General Manager)

+34-650-957967

pignus.secretariat@pignus.org

www.pignus.org

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/international-congress-of-the-pawnbroking-organization-pignus-in-vienna-302764308.html