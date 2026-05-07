Basalt Fiber Market worth $0.70 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, 'Basalt Fiber Marketby Form (Continuous, Discrete), By Usage (Composites, Non-Composites), End-Use Industry (Construction & Infrastructure, Automotive & Transportation, Wind Energy, Electrical & Electronics, Marine), and Region - Global Forecast to 2031', The basalt fiber market is projected to reach USD 0.70 billion by 2031 from USD 0.40 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 12.0%.

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Basalt Fiber Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2031

2026 Market Size: USD 0.40 billion

2031 Projected Market Size: USD 0.70 billion

CAGR (2026-2031): 12.0%

Basalt Fiber Market Trends & Insights.

The basalt fiber market is growing steadily, with more companies choosing high-performance materials for their many benefits, including strength, durability, and environmental friendliness. Basalt fiber comes from natural volcanic rocks and has been welcomed into a variety of industries such as construction, automotive, wind energy, and industrial to extend the life of products and improve their performance. The extensiveness of applications being able to be used with basalt fibers and continued improvements in its manufacturing and processing will continue to contribute to the development of this marketplace. Due to the increasing demand for more efficient and sustainable solutions, basalt fiber has emerged as a viable alternative to traditional reinforcement materials.

Asia Pacific dominated the market with a share of 59.7% in terms of value in 2025.

By form, the continuous segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period.

By end-use industry, the construction & infrastricture segment held the largest share of the basalt fiber market.

Zhejiang Shijin Basalt Fiber Co., Ltd., Kamenny Vek, Technobasalt Invest, and ISOMATEX are star players in the basalt fiber market, given their broad industry coverage and strong operational & financial strength.

ASA.TEC GmbH, Zhengzhou Auron Basalt Fiber Co., Ltd., and Nanyang Invech Group have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs through well-developed marketing channels and extensive funding to expand their product portfolios.

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The global basalt fiber market is steadily evolving as industries seek advanced materials that balance performance, cost efficiency, and environmental considerations. Increasing integration of basalt fiber into next-generation applications-ranging from resilient infrastructure systems to high-performance industrial components-is expanding its commercial relevance beyond traditional uses. Market participants are actively focusing on product standardization, improving consistency in fiber quality, and developing application-specific solutions to meet diverse industry requirements. At the same time, growing awareness among end users and ongoing efforts to strengthen distribution networks are supporting wider adoption, positioning basalt fiber as an emerging material of choice in the global composites and construction landscape.

The continuous form segment accounted for the largest share in the global basalt fiber market in 2025.

Based on form, the continuous form segment holds the largest share in the global basalt fiber market, driven by its superior mechanical properties and wide applicability in high-performance composites. Continuous basalt fiber offers high tensile strength, durability, and excellent resistance to heat and corrosion, making it ideal for use in applications such as construction reinforcements, wind turbine blades, automotive components, and industrial composites. Its compatibility with advanced manufacturing processes such as pultrusion and filament winding further supports its dominant market position.

The composites usage segment accounted for the largest share in the global basalt fiber market in 2025.

By usage, the composites segment dominates the global basalt fiber market, driven by increasing demand for lightweight, high-strength, and corrosion-resistant materials across multiple industries. Basalt fiber composites are widely used in applications such as construction panels, automotive components, wind turbine blades, and marine structures, where enhanced durability and performance are critical. Their ability to replace traditional materials like metals and glass fiber, along with improved lifecycle performance and reduced maintenance requirements, supports their leading position in the market

The construction & infrastructure end-use industry segment is set to grow at the highest CAGR in the basalt fiber market during the forecast period.

By end-use industry, the construction & infrastructure segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the global basalt fiber market, driven by increasing demand for durable, corrosion-resistant, and long-lasting materials. Basalt fiber is widely used in concrete reinforcement, rebar, mesh, and insulation applications, where it enhances structural integrity and reduces lifecycle maintenance costs. Growing investments in infrastructure and the shift toward sustainable construction materials are key factors accelerating adoption in this segment.

The Asia Pacific segment accounted for the largest share in the global basalt fiber market in 2025.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share in the global basalt fiber market, driven by rapid industrialization, expanding construction activities, and strong demand from automotive and infrastructure sectors. Countries such as China and India are key contributors, supported by large-scale infrastructure projects and increasing adoption of advanced materials. Additionally, the presence of emerging manufacturers, cost-effective production capabilities, and supportive government initiatives further strengthen the region's leading position. The region also benefits from rising investments in renewable energy, particularly wind energy, along with rapid urbanization and increasing demand for resilient infrastructure, which continue to accelerate the adoption of basalt fiber across multiple end-use industries.

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Key Players

Kamenny Vek (Russia), Zhejiang GBF Basalt Fiber Co., Ltd. (China), Technobasalt Invest (Ukraine), ISOMATEX (Belgium), INCOTELOGY GmbH (Germany), Sudaglass fiber technology (US), Basalt Fiber Tech (Australia), Basaltex (Belgium), Jiangsu TianLong Continuous Basalt Fiber Co., Ltd. (China), ARMBAS (Armenia), Deutsche Basalt Faser GmbH (Germany), Basalt Engineering LLC (US), and Final Advanced Materials (France).

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