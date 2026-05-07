Arctech Solar: Arctech Launched ArcTrack Mobile Solar-Tracking & Storage Microgrid Solution at SolarTech Indonesia 2026, Powering Indonesia's Green Transition

KUNSHAN, China, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arctech, a world-leading solar tracking and smart energy solution provider, held a launch ceremony for its ArcTrack Mobile Solar-Tracking & Storage Microgrid Solution in Jakarta.

By innovatively integrating solar, storage, intelligence, and control into one system, ArcTrack delivers a reliable, efficient, and cost-effective energy solution for every off-grid and temporary power scenario - providing stable and safe power for all scenarios, enabling fast and efficient installation and O&M, and optimizing lifecycle cost-benefit while improving end-to-end carbon efficiency.

Specifically, it provides stable power in extreme conditions from -30°C to 60°C, while withstanding force-10 winds, and can be installed by two people in just one day with plug-and-play operation, supporting up to six parallel units. The system optimizes lifecycle costs by delivering 20% lower transport, 50% less site prep, 40% higher asset utilization, and over 400% ROI, while reducing the levelized cost of electricity by up to 90%. Each unit can cut CO2 emissions by 32.4 tons annually.

At the ceremony, Arctech Chairman Mr. Cai reaffirmed the company's commitment to localizing manufacturing and services, while a strategic partnership with PT Pilar was announced to strengthen regional value chains.

Over the following three days at SolarTech Indonesia Exhibition, the spotlight remained on ArcTrack. Live demos of the mobile microgrid drew strong interest from engineers and EPC partners, highlighting its plug-and-play deployment and off-grid economics.

Alongside ArcTrack, Arctech also showcased its SkyLine II tracker (adapting to 30° slopes) and SkyFlex large-span cable mounting system (15-60m spans), further demonstrating the company's ability to address Indonesia's hilly terrain and dispersed project sites.

The solutions demonstrated Arctech's deepened commitment to Indonesia's ambitious energy transition, addressing the country's unique archipelagic terrain, grid gaps, and complex installation conditions. As the leading tracker provider in the Asia-Pacific region for consecutive years, Arctech is doubling down on its local team, technical support, and end-to-end service capabilities - with the same commitment extending across Southeast Asia.

Moving forward, Arctech will continue to drive customer-centric innovation, deepening its participation from project investment and business model creation to customized smart energy development. Together with local partners, the company is committed to building a resilient green grid across Indonesia and beyond.

Learn more about Arctech: https://en.arctechsolar.com

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2974752/Arctech_ArcTrack.mp4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2700002/5958612/Arctech_logo_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/arctech-launched-arctrack-mobile-solar-tracking--storage-microgrid-solution-at-solartech-indonesia-2026-powering-indonesias-green-transition-302765453.html