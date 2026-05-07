Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 07.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der PEA-Countdown: Wie 2026 zum Neubewertungsjahr von Alaska Energy Metals wird
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
07.05.2026 12:24 Uhr
242 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Arctech Solar: Arctech Launched ArcTrack Mobile Solar-Tracking & Storage Microgrid Solution at SolarTech Indonesia 2026, Powering Indonesia's Green Transition

KUNSHAN, China, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arctech, a world-leading solar tracking and smart energy solution provider, held a launch ceremony for its ArcTrack Mobile Solar-Tracking & Storage Microgrid Solution in Jakarta.

By innovatively integrating solar, storage, intelligence, and control into one system, ArcTrack delivers a reliable, efficient, and cost-effective energy solution for every off-grid and temporary power scenario - providing stable and safe power for all scenarios, enabling fast and efficient installation and O&M, and optimizing lifecycle cost-benefit while improving end-to-end carbon efficiency.

Specifically, it provides stable power in extreme conditions from -30°C to 60°C, while withstanding force-10 winds, and can be installed by two people in just one day with plug-and-play operation, supporting up to six parallel units. The system optimizes lifecycle costs by delivering 20% lower transport, 50% less site prep, 40% higher asset utilization, and over 400% ROI, while reducing the levelized cost of electricity by up to 90%. Each unit can cut CO2 emissions by 32.4 tons annually.

At the ceremony, Arctech Chairman Mr. Cai reaffirmed the company's commitment to localizing manufacturing and services, while a strategic partnership with PT Pilar was announced to strengthen regional value chains.

Over the following three days at SolarTech Indonesia Exhibition, the spotlight remained on ArcTrack. Live demos of the mobile microgrid drew strong interest from engineers and EPC partners, highlighting its plug-and-play deployment and off-grid economics.

Alongside ArcTrack, Arctech also showcased its SkyLine II tracker (adapting to 30° slopes) and SkyFlex large-span cable mounting system (15-60m spans), further demonstrating the company's ability to address Indonesia's hilly terrain and dispersed project sites.

The solutions demonstrated Arctech's deepened commitment to Indonesia's ambitious energy transition, addressing the country's unique archipelagic terrain, grid gaps, and complex installation conditions. As the leading tracker provider in the Asia-Pacific region for consecutive years, Arctech is doubling down on its local team, technical support, and end-to-end service capabilities - with the same commitment extending across Southeast Asia.

Moving forward, Arctech will continue to drive customer-centric innovation, deepening its participation from project investment and business model creation to customized smart energy development. Together with local partners, the company is committed to building a resilient green grid across Indonesia and beyond.

Learn more about Arctech: https://en.arctechsolar.com

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2974752/Arctech_ArcTrack.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2700002/5958612/Arctech_logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/arctech-launched-arctrack-mobile-solar-tracking--storage-microgrid-solution-at-solartech-indonesia-2026-powering-indonesias-green-transition-302765453.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.