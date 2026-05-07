Marathon Asset Management, a leading global credit manager, today announced that Laurent Tarneaud has joined the firm as a Managing Director, where he will help lead Marathon's European Real Estate business, reporting to Alex Howell, Partner in charge of Marathons' European Credit business.

Mr. Tarneaud, a senior member of Blackstone's European Real Estate Debt Strategies, joins Marathon from Blackstone where he spent approximately 8 years.

"Laurent's experience and investment expertise, combined with his deep relationships with commercial real estate sponsors, asset owners and operators is well recognized," said Bruce Richards, CEO and Chairman of Marathon. "There are compelling real estate investment opportunities across asset types, and Laurent's addition enhances our ability to originate and execute high-quality European real estate debt investments."

"Marathon has a strong heritage in European Real Estate, providing a range of real estate lending solutions from senior loans to mezzanine debt, with an experienced CRE investment and asset management team," said Alex Howell. "We are excited to have Laurent join us and play a key role in our ongoing growth."

"Marathon has built a strong European credit platform providing financing solutions to best-in-class sponsors," said Mr. Tarneaud. "I am delighted to work with Bruce Richards, Lou Hanover, and Alex Howell as we further develop Marathon's CRE platform, which is perfectly positioned to provide tailored solutions to support real estate owners and operators across Europe."

About Marathon Asset Management:

Marathon Asset Management, L.P. is a leading global asset manager specializing in the Private and Public Credit markets with over $24 billion of assets under management. Marathon has dedicated investment programs spanning the spectrum of Private Credit: Asset-Based Lending, Direct Lending, and Opportunistic Credit as well as the spectrum of Public Credit. Marathon was founded in 1998 by Bruce Richards (CEO) and Louis Hanover (CIO) and employs more than 190 professionals, with 9 Partners across 5 global offices. In January 2026, Marathon entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by entities controlled by CVC Capital Partners plc, a global private markets investment firm. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.marathonfund.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260507042550/en/

Contacts:

Press Contacts:

Prosek Partners

Josh Clarkson Joshua Rosen

pro-marathon@prosek.com