Innovations across Professional Archive, Call Recording and Analytics, and Capture enable financial firms to move from reactive review to proactive, intelligence-driven supervision

Smarsh, the global leader in digital communications data and intelligence, today announced new AI capabilities designed to reduce compliance noise, accelerate risk detection, and scale supervision. As message volumes surge, channels multiply, and regulatory pressures rise, these advancements enable teams to focus on what matters most-rather than sifting through overwhelming volumes of lower-risk data.

"Compliance teams aren't lacking data-they're inundated with it," said Kamesh Tumsi, Chief Product Officer at Smarsh. "As data volumes continue to grow, organizations need smarter ways to capture, supervise, and act on it. Embedded directly into core workflows, our AI-powered advancements help teams cut through noise, surface real risk earlier, and transform compliance from a reactive burden into a proactive, intelligence-driven function-at greater speed and lower cost."

Professional Archive: Eliminate Noise, Focus on What Matters

Compliance teams are overwhelmed by false positives and manual review. Smarsh's latest AI advancements within Professional Archive dramatically reduce noise and accelerate investigations. Built for firms operating under FINRA and SEC requirements, these intelligent supervision capabilities ensure continuous, compliant oversight of communications.

AI Assistant (Generally Available): Speeds investigation with summarization, translation, and contextual insights

Speeds investigation with summarization, translation, and contextual insights Noise Reduction Agent (Generally Available): Cuts false positives by 60%, boosting productivity and enabling teams to scale oversight with fewer resources

Cuts false positives by 60%, boosting productivity and enabling teams to scale oversight with fewer resources Misconduct Detection Agent (In Beta): Identifies subtle signs of market manipulation, insider activity, secrecy, harassment or other misconduct even when those signals are buried in jargon, slang, or multilingual exchanges

Together, these capabilities reduce review time from hours to minutes while increasing capacity and precision-enabling teams to focus on meaningful risk.

Call Recording Analytics: Turn Conversations into Actionable Risk Intelligence

Voice recording and analytics remains a critical-and underutilized-source of risk. Smarsh is continuing to expand AI capabilities within its Call Recording and Analytics solution, advancing supervision with greater speed, precision, and defensibility.

AI-driven QA and topic analysis prioritize high-risk conversations

Faster setup and real-time visibility accelerate time to insight

Advanced detection surfaces emerging risks across spoken interactions

Enhanced auditability strengthens defensible compliance

The result: more proactive, intelligence-led voice supervision with less manual effort and greater risk coverage.

Generative AI Platforms: Enabling Confident, Compliant Adoption

Smarsh delivers the industry's most comprehensive capture coverage, ingesting data from 100+ channels-including generative AI platforms-in native format with full conversational context. This enables firms to govern and archive AI-enabled communications, maintain audit-ready records, and apply consistent supervision across both human and AI-generated content.

OpenAI ChatGPT Enterprise Integration

Captures and supervises ChatGPT Enterprise interactions via the Compliance API, enabling compliant, audit-ready use of generative AI

Captures and supervises ChatGPT Enterprise interactions via the Compliance API, enabling compliant, audit-ready use of generative AI Microsoft 365 Copilot Integration

Captures AI prompts, responses, and files across Copilot with tamper-proof records, ensuring complete governance and oversight of AI-driven communications

Real ROI from AI: Measurable Impact at Scale

Customers using Smarsh AI are already seeing measurable results:

60%+ reduction in false positives

40+ hours saved per reviewer per month

20% increase in review capacity

3-5× more risk identified

"Our customers are being asked to do more with less-modernize compliance, manage risk, and meet regulatory demands without disruption," said Lanika Mamac, General Manager of Corporate and Public Sector Business Units at Smarsh. "That's why we've built AI specifically for regulated environments, with explainable outputs and audit-ready workflows-so teams can scale efficiently, reduce cost, and stay ahead of risk."

Smarsh will be showcasing its latest AI innovations at the FINRA Annual Conference, May 12-14, in Washington DC. Visit us at the Hospitality Suite in the Treasury Room or at booth #201 to explore how firms are cutting through compliance noise, accelerating risk detection, and scaling supervision with AI.

About Smarsh

Smarsh enables companies to transform oversight into foresight by surfacing business-critical signals from the most in-demand communications channels. Regulated organizations of all sizes rely upon the Smarsh portfolio of cloud-native digital communications capture, retention and oversight solutions to help them identify regulatory and reputational risks within their communications data before those risks become fines or headlines.

Smarsh serves a global client base spanning 18 of the top 20 top banks in North America, Europe and Asia, along with leading brokerage firms, insurers, and registered investment advisors and U.S. state and local government agencies. To discover more about the future of communications capture, archiving and oversight, visit www.smarsh.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260507445611/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact:

Ratika Sadana

ratika.sadana@smarsh.com