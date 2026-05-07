"Eat Where Locals Eat"

Making authentic Japanese dining experiences accessible to global travelers through instant reservations at over 70,000 restaurants nationwide.

Tabelog (https://tabelog.com/en/), one of Japan's largest (*1) restaurant search and reservation services operated by Kakaku.com, Inc., has announced that its multilingual smartphone app (iOS/Android) for travelers visiting Japan has reached 2 million downloads (*2).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260507560248/en/

2M+ Downloads in 6 Months.

The app also ranked #1 in downloads among Restaurant Search Apps in Japan for International Travelers (*3) in Taiwan, Hong Kong, South Korea, and the U.S., reflecting its immense popularity among global visitors.

Download URL: https://tabelog-tourists.onelink.me/3eEh/iqkkho9r

The Trusted Choice for Global Travelers: Solving Two Major Dining Pain Points in Japan

For years, international visitors to Japan have faced two critical dining pain points:

[Pain Point 1] The Information Gap: Most available resources are tailored for tourists, making it difficult to find the true local favorites where locals actually dine.

[Pain Point 2] The Language Barrier: Since many restaurants only accept phone reservations in Japanese, travelers are often forced to miss out on the restaurants at the top of their list.

The Tabelog multilingual app provides a fundamental solution to these two pain points.

Leveraging an extensive database of genuine reviews and photos from local diners in Japan, the app is highly regarded for its ability to guide travelers to true local favorites.

By facilitating instant reservations in English, Traditional Chinese, and Korean, Tabelog fulfills the essential traveler desire to "Eat Where Locals Eat," delivering a seamless and stress-free dining experience.

Superior Reliability Built on Japan's Largest Dining Dataset

? Approx. 890,000 restaurant listings (Comprehensive nationwide coverage)

? Over 90 million reviews (Contributed by local diners in Japan)

? Over 200 million photos (Authentic shots of food and interiors)

? Over 70,000 restaurants available for instant online booking (*4) from major cities like Tokyo, Osaka, and Kyoto to regional areas

This vast database serves as the definitive benchmark for travelers to discover "truly exceptional dining" across Japan.

Main App Features

1. Discover Gems Rated by Local Diners

Leveraging the honest ratings of local diners in Japan, the app helps travelers look beyond typical tourist recommendations. It fulfills the desire to experience the same quality and atmosphere that the local community enjoys every day.

2. Seamless Instant Reservations via Mobile: Overcoming the Language Barrier (*4)

By removing the requirement for phone conversations, the app empowers travelers to book in their preferred language. Reservations are completed in seconds with instant confirmation, giving users the freedom to explore Japan's dining scene without the anxiety of language barriers.

3. Abundant Choices Across Japan: From Metropolitan Hubs to Regional Gems

Travelers gain access to the full spectrum of Japan's culinary landscape, from world-renowned establishments in metropolitan hubs to hidden gems tucked away in regional areas. With over 70,000 restaurants available for instant online booking (*5), the platform's reach extends far beyond traditional tourist centers to every corner of the country.

4. Intuitive UX Tailored for Global Travelers

The app integrates features designed for maximum convenience, such as "Save Lists" and sorting by "Most Reserved by Locals." By streamlining the discovery process, Tabelog delivers an intuitive, friction-free experience that enables travelers to find the perfect restaurant with ease, even while on the go.

Looking Ahead: Empowering Local Economies and Advancing Sustainable Tourism

Tabelog is dedicated to fostering a world where international travelers can fully immerse themselves in Japan's exceptional dining culture, completely free from language barriers.

By bridging the gap between global explorers and diverse restaurants across the nation, we aim to inspire journeys into undiscovered regional gems. This initiative promotes a more sustainable form of tourism-one that directs vital support to local businesses and communities far beyond traditional tourist hubs.

Tabelog remains committed to enhancing its features and expanding its reach, ensuring that travelers can seamlessly connect with Japan's most authentic culinary gems, nationwide.

(*1) Restaurant search and reservation site with the most listed establishments survey (May 2024/internal research). Accessed target sites (Tabelog, Hot Pepper Gourmet, Gurunavi, Retty, Hitosara) and tallied all listed establishments displayed in searches without filtering, by prefecture. (*2) As of April 30, 2026. (*3) November 2025/AppTweak research. Combined downloads from "Food Drink (Restaurants Cafes)" and "Travel Navigation (Trip Planner)" categories on App Store and Google Play in surveyed regions (Taiwan, Hong Kong, South Korea, United States). Compared as Japanese Restaurant Search Apps. Source: AppTweak (https://www.apptweak.com) (*4) A standard system usage fee applies to each confirmed reservation. (*5) As of May 7, 2026.

About Kakaku.com, Inc.

Founded in 1997, Kakaku.com has been operating since the early days of Japan's internet era. Currently, the company plans and operates various web services deeply rooted in daily life, including the purchasing support site "Kakaku.com," restaurant search and reservation service "Tabelog," and job search aggregation service "Kyujin Box." Listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market (Securities Code: 2371), the company provides platforms with the largest user bases in Japan across multiple sectors.

Service Overview: https://corporate.kakaku.com/en/service

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260507560248/en/

Contacts:

Kakaku.com, Inc.

Public Relations and Investor Relations Office

pr@kakaku.com