San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2026) - Custom software and mobile app development agency Empat has launched an internal AI Center of Excellence that has already reduced discovery and MVP development timelines by more than 2x while tightening control over project budgets.

Empat introduces its AI Center of Excellence, reducing MVP delivery time by 2x through senior-led, AI-accelerated development.

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The unit brings together senior engineers to integrate AI across the software development lifecycle, from early discovery through to production delivery. AI is applied to accelerate execution, while engineers remain fully responsible for code quality, stability, and release readiness.

Every line of code is reviewed by senior engineers before deployment. Development is structured around fixed-scope MVPs with defined timelines and clear budget expectations set from the outset.

The approach is designed to deliver production-ready products that can be used by end users or validated with investors without extended rework cycles or scope drift.

"Ironically, speed only matters if what ships actually works," said Igor Repeta, CEO of Empat.

"The AI Center of Excellence was built to remove unnecessary delay without removing accountability from the process. AI helps us move faster across discovery and development, but senior engineers still own every line that goes into production. That balance is what makes delivery predictable instead of chaotic."

Beyond new builds, Empat is expanding into recovery and stabilization work, including "vibecode rescue" projects where existing software requires cleanup, restructuring, or completion after inconsistent development practices.

The company is also preparing to launch AI-focused workshops for product and technical leads, aimed at the practical application of AI in development workflows and the faster execution of product ideas.

For more information, visit Empat.

About Empat:

Empat is a custom software and mobile app development agency with a track record of delivering more than 300 digital products across 17 countries. The company supports clients through the full software lifecycle, from technical architecture and engineering to UI/UX and deployment. Empat's teams work across web and mobile platforms and focus on practical solutions that reflect project needs and real-world constraints rather than generic templates or one-size-fits-all approaches.

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Source: DesignRush