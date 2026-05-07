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WKN: A40755 | ISIN: VGG2662B1031 | Ticker-Symbol: 9O2
Tradegate
07.05.26 | 21:52
11,020 Euro
+0,18 % +0,020
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CRITICAL METALS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CRITICAL METALS CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,96011,08008:07
10,92011,02008:01
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.05.2026 14:54 Uhr
705 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(2)

Critical Metals Corp: CRML Announces Extension of Exclusivity Period to Finalise Scheme Documentation

NEW YORK, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critical Metals Corp. (Nasdaq: CRML) ("Critical Metals Corp." or the "Company"), a leading critical mineral mining company, today announced that it has agreed with ASX-listed European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR), following completion of mutual due diligence, to extend the exclusivity period between the parties to allow additional time to finalise a binding scheme implementation deed (SID).

Highlights:

  • CRML and EUR have completed mutual due diligence and agreed to extend the exclusivity period to allow additional time to finalise documentation for a recommended scheme of arrangement under which EUR shareholders would receive 0.035 new CRML shares for each EUR share held
  • EUR Listed Optionholders are proposed to receive new CRML shares under a parallel option scheme of arrangement reflecting the in-the-money value of their options on a cashless exercise basis

The proposed transaction remains structured as an acquisition by CRML of 100% of the issued share capital in EUR and all EUR listed options by way of:

  • a Court-approved scheme of arrangement between EUR and EUR shareholders (EUR Shareholders) (Share Scheme); and
  • a Court-approved scheme of arrangement between EUR and holders of its listed options (ASX: EUROC) (EUR Listed Options) (EUR Optionholders) (Option Scheme), (together, the Schemes).

Under the proposed Share Scheme, EUR Shareholders would receive 0.035 new CRML shares for each EUR share held.

Under the proposed Option Scheme, EUR Listed Optionholders would receive new CRML shares reflecting the in-the-money value of their EUR Listed Options on a cashless exercise basis.

The parties are progressing the preparation of the SID on the basis that the proposed transaction terms remain unchanged from those disclosed in CRML's Release dated 27 April 2026 regarding the non-binding indicative offer.

EUR will keep the market informed in accordance with its continuous disclosure obligations.

ABOUT CRITICAL METALS CORP.

Critical Metals Corp (Nasdaq: CRML) is a leading mining development company focused on critical metals and minerals, and producing strategic products essential to electrification and next-generation technologies for Europe and its Western world partners. Its flagship Project, Tanbreez, is one of the world's largest, rare-earth deposits and is located in Southern Greenland. The deposit is expected to have access to key transportation outlets as the area features year-round direct shipping access via deep water fjords that lead directly to the North Atlantic Ocean.

Another key asset is the Wolfsberg Lithium Project located in Carinthia, 270 km south of Vienna, Austria. The Wolfsberg Lithium Project is the first fully permitted mine in Europe and is strategically located with access to established road and rail infrastructure and is expected to be the next major producer of key lithium products to support the European market. Wolfsberg is well positioned with offtake and downstream partners to become a unique and valuable asset in an expanding geostrategic critical metals portfolio. With this strategic asset portfolio, Critical Metals Corp is positioned to become a reliable and sustainable supplier of critical minerals essential for defense applications, the clean energy transition, and next-generation technologies in the western world.

For more information, please visit https://www.criticalmetalscorp.com/

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Forward-looking statements may include expectations of our business and the plans and objectives of management for future operations. These statements constitute projections, forecasts and forward-looking statements, and are not guarantees of performance. Such statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. When used in this news release, forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target," "designed to" or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical facts. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements for many reasons, including the factors discussed under the "Risk Factors" section in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this news release, and expectations, forecasts and assumptions as of that date, involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Critical Metals Corp.

Investor Relations: ir@criticalmetalscorp.com
Media: pr@criticalmetalscorp.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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