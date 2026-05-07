Testkube Redefines Testing for the AI Era with Testkube AI, while Deepening its Commitment to Open Source and Enterprise Teams

New AI capabilities at the core, a new viewer for open source users, and a new path for enterprise procurement.

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2026 / Testkube, the open testing platform for AI-driven engineering teams, today announced three simultaneous milestones: the public launch of Testkube AI, the launch of a Test Execution Viewer for open source users, and availability on the AWS Marketplace. Together, the announcements reflect Testkube's commitment to serving engineering teams at every stage.

"AI is dramatically accelerating how quickly organizations can ship code, but it's also raising the stakes on quality", said Andy Pemberton, President at Testkube. "Teams come to Testkube because they refuse to choose between velocity and confidence - they want both. They also want a path to get there. Today's announcements are about making sure companies have a path to get the outcomes they're after regardless of where they are in their testing journey!"

A new era of AI-native testing

Testkube AI is deeply woven into the fabric of the Testkube platform, designed to make testing an active, intelligent part of the software development lifecycle rather than a passive step in a CI/CD pipeline. It gives AI agents native access to the test workflows, logs, artifacts, and execution context that shape every testing outcome.

The distinction matters. Most AI tools that touch testing today live outside of the software testing lifecycle, interpreting results after the fact through whatever partial data they can reach. Testkube AI is built into the testing platform itself, so agents see what the test runner sees, in real time, with the same fidelity as the engineers who built the tests. That changes what AI can do, from summarizing outcomes to actually participating in the work.

It also changes what engineers can create. With Testkube AI, anyone can create a test for any framework, and run it immediately in their infrastructure. Most teams today struggle with test coverage because writing, maintaining, and running tests at scale takes time most teams don't have. Testkube AI closes that gap on both ends: lowering the barrier to creating tests, and making sure those tests run against real infrastructure, real data, and real applications, where the answers actually live.

"Testkube is a core part of our testing orchestration. It lets our developers build fast, with powerful checks in CI/CD pipelines", said Valerii Timofeev, Staff QA Automation Engineer at AlphaSense. "With Testkube AI Agents, we enable automated failure analysis and troubleshooting, so we spend less time debugging and more time shipping."

Inside Testkube AI

At launch, Testkube AI includes capabilities that show what this foundation makes possible. More will follow.

AI Authoring - Engineers describe what they need to test in natural language, select any type of testing framework, provide additional context, and Testkube generates the test for immediate execution in their existing infrastructure. AI Authoring is being announced today. Availability details will follow.

Autonomous Agents - The Testkube platform provides the deep context required for AI agents to analyze executions, open PRs, classify failures, optimize cost, and even generate new Test Workflows - both autonomously or manually when required. Testkube AI Agents plug directly into testing pipelines to eliminate manual triage, flaky-test hunting, and incident correlation.

Testkube MCP Server - Testkube now exposes a Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, making test execution and test results - workflows, results, logs, and artifacts - available to any AI tool or agent that supports MCP. Engineering teams can connect Testkube to existing AI-powered development tools and workflows without custom integrations.

"There's a difference between adding AI to a product and building a product that AI can fully see," said Ole Lensmar, CTO at Testkube. "Most AI tools that touch testing today are working with whatever data they can scrape from outside the execution layer. Testkube AI works with the same fidelity our platform has, every workflow, every artifact, every log, in real time. That's what makes the agents so powerful - they know everything about your tests, tools and results."

The Testkube AI Early Access Program is open today. Engineering teams can register now .

Investments in open source and enterprise teams

Alongside Testkube AI, Testkube is making two additional moves to support different parts of its user base.

Open source users have always been at the heart of Testkube, and until today they've been running tests without a user interface to see what's happening. For them, Testkube is now launching the Test Execution Viewer, an on-demand user interface that aggregates logs, results, and artifacts for any test execution, so teams can debug failures faster and stop piecing together context from the CLI. Available today at no cost. No login or account required. Usage instructions are in the Testkube documentation.

For enterprise teams, Testkube is now available on the AWS Marketplace. Engineering organizations standardized on AWS can procure the platform through the channel they already use, consolidate spend under existing agreements, apply committed spend toward Testkube, and skip new vendor onboarding entirely. Deployment continues to run through Testkube's standard install path into the customer's Kubernetes environment.

Together, these announcements reflect a broader investment in meeting different parts of Testkube's user base where they are.

About Testkube

Testkube is the open testing platform for AI-driven engineering teams. Built for cloud-native teams, Testkube decouples test execution from CI/CD pipelines and runs tests as jobs inside your own infrastructure - with full visibility, any type of testing tool, and now AI built in. Learn more at testkube.io

Contact Information

Lucio Daza

Head of Product Marketing

Email: press@testkube.io

Phone: 646-262-6252

Website: www.testkube.io

SOURCE: Testkube

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/testkube-redefines-testing-for-the-ai-era-with-testkube-ai-while-1163715