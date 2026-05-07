Pecan AI Named Winner in AI Experiences & Applications at the 30th Annual Webby Awards

Pecan AI's predictive agent takes home the Webby for Sales & Revenue, with an additional Honorable Mention in Best AI Agent 2026

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2026 / Pecan AI announced today that it has been named the Winner in the AI Experiences & Applications: Sales & Revenue category at the 30th Annual Webby Awards. The company also received an Honorable Mention in the Best AI Agent 2026 category.

Hailed as the "Internet's highest honor" by The New York Times, the Webby Awards is presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the internet. This year's awards drew more than 13,000 entries from all 50 states and over 70 countries.

The recognition centers on Pecan's Predictive AI Agent, an autonomous system that turns plain-English business questions into validated predictive models, in minutes. Marketing, RevOps, customer success, and finance teams can ask things like "which customers are likely to churn next quarter?" or "which leads will convert?" and get answers grounded in their own data, delivered directly inside the tools they already use, including Salesforce, HubSpot, and data warehouses.

"Winning the Webby is a real moment for our team," said Zohar Bronfman, CEO and co-founder of Pecan AI. "We built Pecan because we believe business teams should be able to ask a question about the future and get a trustworthy prediction from their data - automatically. Recognition from the Webbys shows that this vision is resonating where it matters most."

"This honor celebrates the fearless creativity and sharp execution that make their work an unmistakable force online," said Nick Borenstein, General Manager of The Webby Awards.

Across existing customer deployments, Pecan's predictive models have driven roughly 12% average churn reduction, 15% average improvement in marketing ROAS, and a 60% average reduction in time planners spend building, reviewing, and adjusting forecasts. Models reach production in about a week, up to 32x faster than traditional AI and data science approaches.

Pecan AI will be honored at the 30th Annual Webby Awards ceremony in New York City on May 11, 2026, where winners deliver the show's hallmark 5-Word Speeches. The ceremony will be hosted by comedian and creator Josh Johnson. Fans can follow show highlights by following @thewebbyawards on Instagram, X, TikTok, and YouTube.

About Pecan AI

Pecan AI is the predictive AI agent built for business outcomes. The platform gives marketing, revenue, customer success, finance, and planning teams fast, reliable predictions they can act on, with no data science expertise required. Pecan automates the full predictive workflow (data preparation, feature engineering, model validation, deployment) so teams can act on what's coming next instead of reacting to last quarter's report. Learn more at pecan.ai.

About The Webby Awards

Hailed as the "Internet's highest honor" by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet, including Websites and Mobile Sites; Video; Advertising, Media & PR; Apps & Software; Social; Games; Podcasts; Creators and AI. Established in 1996, The Webby Awards received over 13,000 entries from all 50 states and over 70 countries this year. The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS).

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SOURCE: Pecan AI

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/pecan-ai-named-winner-in-ai-experiences-and-applications-at-the-3-1164404