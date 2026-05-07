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ACCESS Newswire
07.05.2026 15:02 Uhr
162 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Juniper Advisory Announces Three New Partners

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2026 / Juniper Advisory, a leading independent investment banking firm specializing in nonprofit hospital mergers and acquisitions, is pleased to announce the promotion of three Partners. As an employee-owned firm, Juniper remains committed to fostering a culture of experienced objectivity and alignment with client interests.

The newly promoted partners include Brent McDonald, Farley Reardon and Casey Webb. Each brings decades of experience advising health systems on complex merger and acquisition transactions. Their backgrounds and track record of results further strengthen Juniper's ability to deliver independent, strategic advisory services within an increasingly complex industry.

Brent McDonald, based in Dallas, brings more than 25 years of experience spanning healthcare strategy, development, investment banking, and corporate law. Prior to joining Juniper, he served as Head of Healthcare Strategic Advisory at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Earlier in his career, Brent practiced healthcare and corporate M&A law at Norton Rose Fulbright.

Farley Reardon, based in Nashville, offers over 25 years of experience in corporate development and capital markets. Before joining Juniper, he served as Vice President of Strategic Growth and Development at Lifepoint Health, where he led numerous transactions involving community hospitals, academic medical centers, and health systems. Prior to Lifepoint, Farley held positions at Robert W. Baird, Morgan Keegan now part of Raymond James and J.C. Bradford now part of UBS.

Casey Webb, based in Los Angeles, brings more than 15 years of transaction advisory experience in the healthcare sector, with a focus on hospital and health system partnerships. Her experience spans the hospital industry, including secular not-for-profit, religious, public, academic, taxable and other specialty hospitals. She was previously a founding member of the investment banking unit at Huron Consulting Group.

"We are proud to recognize Brent, Farley, and Casey for their contributions to the firm," said Rex Burgdorfer. Jordan Shields further observed "Their experience, judgment, and commitment to our clients position Juniper to continue delivering high-quality, transformative advice to hospitals and health systems nationwide."

About Juniper Advisory

Juniper is a specialized, independent advisory firm focused exclusively on providing hospitals and health systems with expert advice related to partnerships, affiliations, joint ventures, and a range of M&A strategies. The Juniper team has worked with the nation's leading nonprofit health systems to assess business combinations and has advised on many of the most complex and innovative transactions in the industry.

For more information, visit www.juniperadvisory.com.

Contact:

Juniper Advisory
Setina Hinojosa-Hanna
Media Relations
312.506.3000
shinojosa@juniperadvisory.com

SOURCE: Juniper Advisory



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/juniper-advisory-announces-three-new-partners-1164719

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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