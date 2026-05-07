CVS Health's Annual Impact in Connecticut

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2026 / Originally published in the CVS Health National Economic Impact Report

With more than 9,000 locations and 300,000 employees, CVS Health is a driving force in the American economy, delivering $474 billion in economic impact nationwide.

As one of the country's largest private employers, we're making health care more affordable and accessible for you and your family.

Discover how our economic footprint benefits communities across the U.S: creating jobs, fueling local investments and generating tax revenue that supports schools, emergency services, infrastructure and more.

With 181 locations, CVS Health is bringing high-quality and affordable care to Connecticut communities, improving people's health and driving economic growth.

$21.1 Billion in Economic Impact

CVS Health's operations in Connecticut generated an economic impact of $21.1B in FY24. This includes a direct impact of $12.7B, $4.7B indirect and $3.7B induced.

Source: Parker Strategy Group using data from CVS Health in IMPLAN

With multiple locations and prescription delivery services, CVS Health proudly serves patients and communities throughout Connecticut.

Supporting and Sustaining Jobs

Overall, CVS Health supported 50,745 jobs in Connecticut in FY24 (11,745 direct employees, 21,609 indirect and 17,391 induced).

Source: Parker Strategy Group using data from CVS Health in IMPLAN

Generating $1.5 Billion in Labor Income

CVS Health supported $1.5B in state and local taxes in Connecticut as a result of operations and capital spending in FY24. State ($775.4M) and local taxes ($708.1M) paid include employment-related, business and consumption-based taxes.

Source: Parker Strategy Group using data from CVS Health in IMPLAN

Giving Back to the Community

$2.8 Million in Community Support

6,247 Volunteer Hours

Source: CVS Health, 2024 Data

To learn more, Download national report and Explore impact by state

Methodology

The study is a snapshot of economic impact as of December 31, 2024, unless otherwise noted. Data used to complete the economic analysis was provided by CVS Health. Data supplied included operating expenditures, capital spending, pay and benefits, direct taxes paid and total employees. The colleague data used in the analysis of the report represents the sum total of all colleagues who were in the state at any time in 2024. Average number of CVS Health colleagues reflects a point-in-time estimate in 2024. Primary and secondary data was used to complete the input-output models in IMPLAN. Additional jobs include indirect employment created as a result of CVS Health's economic impact and induced employment as a result of household spending by CVS Health employees and employees of vendors. The CVS Health colleague and location data is as of January 1, 2025. Patient counts are not unique across mail, retail and specialty pharmacy. Numbers in this report are subject to rounding.

Find more stories and multimedia from CVS Health at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: CVS Health

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cvs-health

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CVS Health

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/cvs-healths-annual-impact-in-connecticut-1164782