ECRYPT, LP: Ecrypt Launches Redesigned 2.0 Platform with Enhanced Checkout and New Multi-Agent AI Assistant

Platform Upgrade Introduces Multi-agent AI, Faster Infrastructure, and a Redesigned Checkout Experience to Help Platforms and Merchants Operate More Efficiently

AGOURA HILLS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2026 / Ecrypt Inc., a provider of secure and compliant payment infrastructure for platforms, software providers, and merchants, today announced the launch of ECRYPT 2.0, a major upgrade to its payments platform that introduces a redesigned user experience, improved checkout capabilities, optimized backend architecture, and ECRYPT AI, which includes a native MCP (Model Context Protocol) to enable a scalable multi-agent AI assistant embedded directly into the dashboard and provide secure payment AI capabilities to integrated technology partners.

The release represents the most significant update to the Ecrypt platform to date, designed to help customers manage payments more efficiently while simplifying integrations and day-to-day operations.

ECRYPT 2.0 introduces a fully redesigned user interface built to streamline workflows and reduce the number of steps required to perform common actions. The updated dashboard improves navigation and allows users to manage transactions, reporting, and payment tools faster and with fewer clicks.

The company has also introduced a significantly enhanced hosted payments experience, delivering a modern checkout interface with greater design customization and more flexible deployment options. Businesses can tailor payment flows to match their brand while maintaining the security and compliance standards required for digital transactions.

"Payments infrastructure should make complex systems easier to operate," said David Anderson, Chief Executive Officer of Ecrypt Inc. "With ECRYPT 2.0, we rebuilt the platform to help our customers work faster and with greater reliability while giving our team a stronger foundation to continue delivering innovation."

Behind the scenes, Ecrypt has optimized the platform's backend architecture to improve uptime, speed, and interoperability. The new infrastructure also allows the Ecrypt engineering team to deploy new features more quickly. In addition, the company completed a major overhaul of its developer documentation, helping developers and ISV partners accelerate integrations and platform deployments.

A defining feature of the release is the introduction of ECRYPT AI, a native MCP and multi-agent AI assistant, built directly into the dashboard.

The AI Assistant can support general inquiries, reporting requests, API and engineering tasks, and operational activities, such as sending payment links or managing transactions.

Unlike traditional single-model assistants, Ecrypt's AI uses a multi-agent architecture, where specialized agents handle different request types. For example, a support agent answers operational questions, a reporting agent retrieves and analyzes data, and a checkout agent can generate payment links for customers.

"Our objective wasn't to bolt AI onto our payments platform for the sake of keeping up with market appeal; we wanted to develop a system that added intelligent automation for the benefit of our customers and employees," said Felix Danciu, Chief Financial Officer of Ecrypt. "Boosting productivity, whether in terms of speed or information collection, was the nature of our entry into A.I. through purpose-built agents that were orchestrated by our own MCP. We've now launched a framework that integrates our core capabilities in merchant payments with data analysis and transaction management, and because we designed its foundation from the ground up, we have the ability to prove that we can deliver faster, more precise responses while also giving partners the flexibility to build and extend these capabilities within their own environments."

ECRYPT 2.0 also introduces support for Model Context Protocol (MCP), enabling ISV partners and platforms to integrate Ecrypt's Payment AI directly into their own environments. Platforms that already offer AI capabilities can connect Ecrypt's payment intelligence into their existing systems, while those without AI tools can use Ecrypt's assistant to introduce AI-driven payment functionality for their users.

ECRYPT 2.0 is available immediately to Ecrypt customers and integration partners.

About Ecrypt Inc.

Ecrypt Inc. is a leading payment services provider, offering secure and compliant payment infrastructure to merchants in the U.S. As a registered ISO and FSP, Ecrypt offers merchants a diverse range of processing solutions for credit and debit transactions, including payment processing equipment and software, a PCI Level 1 Payment Gateway (ecrypt.com), a patented age-verification software (AgeChecker.net), and complimentary support services. Ecrypt was formed in 2004 and is based in Agoura Hills, CA.

Press Contact:

Sara Trujillo/Trujillo Public Relations

sara@trujillopr.com

917-295-5491

SOURCE: ECRYPT, LP

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/ecrypt-launches-redesigned-2.0-platform-with-enhanced-checkout-a-1164731