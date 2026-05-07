Beverly Hills, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2026) - Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. (OTCID: GREH) ("Green Rain" or the "Company") today provided a strategic corporate update highlighting ongoing expansion initiatives, disciplined capital deployment, and a revised timeline for its previously announced shareholder dividend.

Strategic Expansion: Evaluating Acquisition of Operational EV Infrastructure

Green Rain Energy confirmed it is currently in active discussions to engage with Ev Range Inc., based in San Pedro, California, a company that owns and operates a proprietary EV software platform and an established charging network.

Ev Range's portfolio includes:

Battery-backed Level 3 DC Fast Charging (DCFC) stations

Integrated software and network management systems

Existing, revenue-generating EV infrastructure assets

Green Rain is evaluating a potential acquisition of these assets, which would be supported through proceeds from its planned Regulation A capital raise.

"Our focus is to accelerate growth through the acquisition of operational, revenue-producing assets," said Alfredo Papadakis, Chief Executive Officer of Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc.

"By targeting infrastructure that is already built and generating activity, we can immediately strengthen our revenue base and enhance shareholder returns."

The Company believes that acquiring established EV charging networks aligns directly with its core ESCO (Energy Services Company) model, enabling faster scalability while reducing development risk.

Market Tailwinds Strengthen EV Opportunity

Green Rain also highlighted the strengthening macroeconomic environment supporting EV adoption. With ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, including recent developments involving Iran, global oil prices have experienced increased volatility and upward pressure.

"Rising energy costs and global instability are accelerating the transition toward electrification," Papadakis added.

"EV infrastructure is no longer just a growth sector-it's becoming a necessity. This creates a compelling long-term opportunity for companies like Green Rain that are building and acquiring critical charging infrastructure."

Execution Update: Expansion Pipeline Continues

The Company continues to execute on its growing EV infrastructure pipeline, including:

Recently completed installations in New York State, with additional projects underway

Ongoing partnerships with experienced contractors such as Wallace Energy

A strategic focus on scalable, revenue-generating installations

Management emphasized that expansion efforts remain disciplined, with a continued focus on capital efficiency and minimizing debt exposure.

Dividend Update: Record Date Amendment

Due to ongoing corporate initiatives-including EV infrastructure buildouts, completion of the Company's audit, elimination of legacy debt, and active negotiations to settle outstanding obligations-Green Rain was unable to meet the previously announced dividend timeline referenced in its March 25, 2026 press release.

As a result:

The record date will be amended to June 30, 2026.

The Company is also evaluating the potential to increase the dividend as a means of further rewarding shareholders.

"Our priority has been to strengthen the foundation of the Company-cleaning up legacy liabilities, advancing our audit, and positioning Green Rain for long-term growth," said Papadakis. "We remain fully committed to delivering shareholder value, and we are actively exploring ways to enhance the dividend as we continue executing on our strategy."

Positioned for Long-Term Shareholder Value Creation

With a focus on:

Acquiring operational EV infrastructure

Expanding its national footprint

Strengthening its balance sheet

Advancing toward audit completion and capital markets readiness

Green Rain Energy Holdings believes it is entering a new phase of disciplined growth.

"We are building this company with a long-term vision," Papadakis concluded.

"Every decision we are making-from acquisitions to capital structure-is designed to create sustainable value for our shareholders while positioning Green Rain as a meaningful player in the energy transition."

About Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc.

Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. (OTCID: GREH) is a holding company focused on opportunities in renewable energy and related sustainable technologies. The Company seeks to identify, acquire, and develop assets that align with long-term trends in clean energy and environmental responsibility.

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Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements under Sections 27A and 21E of U.S. securities laws, subject to safe harbor provisions. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including technical, permitting, or other challenges. Green Rain Energy assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/296352

Source: Green Rain Energy Holdings