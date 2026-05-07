Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2026) - In a recent feature published on Search Engine Journal, leading online reputation management company Erase.com, outlined how AI-powered search tools are reshaping brand reputation by surfacing negative reviews and online discussions in search summaries, even when users are not actively looking for them.

The feature explains how AI Overviews and large language models incorporate complaints, forum discussions, and historical reviews into comparison queries, effectively turning product comparisons into reputation assessments.





AI-generated responses may incorporate recurring complaints from multiple sources when presenting brand information



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AI systems surface information by aggregating signals across multiple sources, including review platforms, forums, and social media. When users ask solution-based questions, these systems may introduce negative commentary about a brand regardless of whether the user specifically searched for it.

Certain types of content are more likely to appear in AI-generated summaries, including recent complaints, issues repeated across multiple platforms, and detailed posts on high-authority sites such as Reddit and major review platforms.

As a result, older or lower-ranking content can still influence how a brand is presented if it is consistent and specific enough to be interpreted as a pattern.

The article also references external reporting that AI-generated summaries may misquote or misrepresent brand statements, increasing the risk of inaccurate or incomplete information shaping first impressions.

"The old model was straightforward. A bad review showed up, you responded, it got buried over time. AI Overviews don't work that way," said Nicholas Lonski, Director, Demand Generation at Erase.com. "They pull from a variety of sources and hand the user a conclusion before they've clicked anything."

Lonski added that negative content no longer needs to rank highly in search results to affect perception.

"What makes it riskier is that a negative link doesn't need to rank well anymore. It just needs to be legible enough for the AI to pick up," said Lonski. "A one-star review from three years ago can quietly inform a summary that thousands of people read."

The shift comes as consumer trust increasingly extends to AI-generated results. A 2025 study by Sogolytics found that 13% of consumers interpret a brand's absence from AI-generated search results as a sign that the business is less established or less trustworthy.

Lonski noted that traditional search engine optimization and review management strategies remain relevant but were designed for an environment where users actively clicked through results. In AI-generated search experiences, summaries often reduce the need to view source content.

As a result, businesses may be evaluated based on aggregated signals from across the web, including publicly available content across platforms that may not be actively monitored.

To read the full feature, visit https://www.searchenginejournal.com/negative-reviews-ai-overviews-erase-spa/571880/.

About Erase.com

Erase.com is a leading online reputation management firm specializing in removing harmful digital content. They provide businesses and individuals with a "pay-for-success" model, ensuring clients only pay for guaranteed results. From deleting fake reviews and defamatory articles to clearing outdated court records, Erase.com helps users regain control of their search results. By combining advanced technology with deep industry expertise, they offer a low-risk, high-impact solution for protecting and restoring digital identities.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/295962

Source: DesignRush