Project owner told ESS News that fire at one of the UK's oldest grid-scale BESS projects was caused by fault with nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) technology used in some early UK BESS projects. The fire occurred days before scheduled augmentation to upgrade Rufford Colliery BESS site.From ESS News Gresham House has confirmed that the fire that broke out at its 7 MW/9 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) project at the former Rufford Colliery in Nottinghamshire, England, was caused by a short circuit of the NMC technology used at the site. Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service was called at ...

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