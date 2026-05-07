Planet Labs Germany, a leading provider of daily data and insights about change on Earth, today announced a 2-year, 7-figure agreement with the Greek government to support the country's National Satellite Space Project. Signed through the European Space Agency (ESA) on behalf of the Hellenic Ministry of Digital Governance and the Hellenic Space Center, this contract includes numerous data offerings, including near-daily medium-resolution imagery and high-resolution tasking to support a number of broad area monitoring initiatives.

This government-wide deal expands the downstream pillar of the Small Satellite Programme into a full-scale operational contract to power the country's National Satellite Space Project. Greek government institutions have access to over a decade of PlanetScope imagery, high-resolution tasking capabilities and access to Planet's Professional Services team. These capabilities will support historical change analysis, trend detection, rapid response during critical events, and the integration of satellite data into national monitoring workflows. Use cases include land management, agriculture, national disaster planning, and forest and water monitoring, among others.

"The Hellenic Space Center (HSC) is committed to turning space-based data into a vital tool for national safety and environmental resilience," said Dimitris Bliziotis, Earth Observation Officer at the Hellenic Space Center. "This agreement with Planet provides our scientists and policymakers with an unprecedented baseline of information. It enables us to build sophisticated downstream services that will systematically monitor our forests and agricultural lands, manage our water resources, and bolster our national security with objective, near-real-time insights."

This engagement is part of Greece's National Satellite Space Project, an ambitious initiative designed to strengthen national capabilities in satellite technologies, foster job creation, and generate economic prosperity. The program aims to transform raw satellite data into systematic, timely, and actionable information.

"Greece is moving rapidly to establish a state-of-the-art national space ecosystem that delivers real-world value to its citizens," said Diego Vanelli, Director of Government Sales in EMEA at Planet. "By moving from a pilot phase to this nationwide monitoring contract, the Greek government is ensuring that its ministries have the persistent, high-frequency data needed to manage its diverse topography and critical natural resources. We are proud to be the foundational data partner for this national transformation."

The National Satellite Space Project is funded by the Recovery and Resilience Fund (RRF) Greece 2.0, underscoring the European Union's commitment to leveraging space technology as a driver of digital and green transitions.

Planet has been collaborating with the European Space Agency for several years through the Third Party Mission (TPM) programme. This agreement builds on the knowledge and experience developed within this framework, further strengthening the long-standing partnership. The data acquired under this agreement is expected to contribute to the TPM ecosystem over time, supporting continued use by authorized users.

About Planet

Planet Labs Germany is part of the Planet group and is based at Planet's European headquarters in Berlin. Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) is the parent company of the Planet group with global headquarters in San Francisco, USA. Planet is a leading provider of global, daily satellite imagery and geospatial solutions. Planet is driven by a mission to image the world every day, and make change visible, accessible and actionable. Founded in 2010 by three NASA scientists, Planet designs, builds, and operates the largest Earth observation fleet of imaging satellites. Planet provides mission-critical data, advanced insights, and software solutions to customers comprising the world's leading agriculture, forestry, intelligence, education and finance companies and government agencies, enabling users to simply and effectively derive unique value from satellite imagery. Planet Labs PBC is a public benefit corporation listed on the New York Stock Exchange as PL. To learn more, visit www.planet.com and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) or tune in to HBO's 'Wild Wild Space'.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" about Planet within the meaning of the securities laws, including statements about Planet's strategic partnerships and Planet's future growth in new and existing markets. Such statements, which are not of historical fact, involve estimates, assumptions, judgments and uncertainties. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. Such factors are detailed in Planet's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Planet does not undertake an obligation to update its forward-looking statements to reflect future events, except as required by applicable law.

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Cleo Palmer-Poroner

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