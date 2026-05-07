Meiyume Opens Mayfair Innovation Hub, Bringing Beauty Innovation to London

A new client-facing space for insights-led innovation, turnkey development and beauty collaboration.

LONDON, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Meiyume, a global B2B leader in turnkey and packaging beauty solutions, has opened a new innovation showroom in Mayfair, London - reinforcing Meiyume's presence at the centre of one of the world's leading beauty capitals.

More than a showroom, the space reflects Meiyume's role as a strategic partner to beauty brands - bringing together insights-driven innovation and end-to-end execution closer to the clients, conversations and decisions shaping the industry.

To mark the opening, Meiyume hosted The Beauty Key, an exclusive showcase of its latest turnkey innovations. Built around the concept of unlocking the future of beauty, the event introduced ready-to-develop concepts designed for commercialisation, reflecting the next wave of trends shaping the industry - spanning longevity-driven regenerative skincare and scalp care, dopamine-led premium body care, skincare-led suncare, the skinification of self-tanning, and functional hair and body fragrance.

Where brands connect, collaborate and create what's next

The new showroom reflects Meiyume's 360° approach to beauty - bringing together innovation, sustainability and insight-led development under one roof.

Powered by Meiyume's Beauty Intelligence Platform, the space showcases turnkey OEM and ODM capabilities, packaging innovation and award-winning projects developed with global beauty brands across skincare, body care, SPF, haircare and fragrance, including projects developed through Meiyume's UK manufacturing and Innovation and Development capabilities.

Anita Yuen A, Vice President - Sales at Meiyume, commented:

"The new Meiyume showroom is where ideas, insights and collaboration converge. Our central London location allows partners and clients to experience the depth of our capabilities first-hand and how we bring beauty ideas to life."

From insight to shelf: unlocking end-to-end beauty solutions

Supported by in-house Innovation & Development, regulatory expertise, manufacturing and packaging capabilities, Meiyume provides a fully integrated path from concept to shelf-ready products, with speed, confidence and quality.

Opening the door to what's next

The London showroom will host curated innovation sessions, trend briefings and collaborative workshops throughout the year.

To explore collaboration opportunities:

AnitaYuenA@meiyume.com

About Meiyume

Meiyume is a global beauty solutions provider with over 30 years of beauty experience and over 900 tier 1 partners worldwide, offering insights-driven turnkey development, packaging, formulation and manufacturing to bring products to market, faster.

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