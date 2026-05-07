Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 08.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der PEA-Countdown: Wie 2026 zum Neubewertungsjahr von Alaska Energy Metals wird
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.05.2026 15:10 Uhr
402 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(2)

SK pharmteco Inc.: SK pharmteco Collaborates with Axle Informatics and the National Institutes of Health to Advance Rare Disease Gene Therapy Programs

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SK pharmteco today announced a strategic partnership with Axle Informatics and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to advance the development of gene therapies for rare diseases. This partnership, focused on viral vector programs, underscores SK pharmteco's commitment to the rare disease sector and its role as a key technical partner for leading research institutions.

As a subcontractor to the NIH, SK pharmteco is working with Axle Informatics, the NIH's primary contractor, to support efforts to accelerate the translation of academic research into clinical practice. The collaboration pairs SK pharmteco's advanced manufacturing capabilities with leading principal investigators (PIs) at the NIH to address significant unmet medical needs.

"Collaborating with the NIH and Axle Informatics marks an important step in our efforts to support patients with rare diseases," said John Lee, Global Head of Viral Vector at SK pharmteco. "Rare disease programs often operate under significant development and funding constraints, making reliable technical execution and flexible partnerships especially important. By working closely with Axle Informatics and NIH investigators, we are applying our lentiviral manufacturing and analytical expertise to help advance these programs toward the clinic for patients with serious unmet needs."

The inaugural program under this partnership focuses on producing lentiviral vectors (LVV) to treat rare inherited blood and metabolic disorders. SK pharmteco has worked closely with NIH investigators to advance this effort. As part of that work, SK pharmteco manufactured drug substance intended for future ex vivo transduction of patients' CD34+ hematopoietic stem cells and managed batch-release testing, with most analytical assays performed in-house at its specialized laboratories.

"This effort illustrates how integrated partnerships can accelerate the advancement of translational research into clinical outcomes," said Gary Mays, Chief Operating Officer at Axle Informatics. "Axle is focused on connecting capabilities across the NIH environment, and our collaboration with SK pharmteco adds essential manufacturing strength to help NIH advance promising gene therapies for patients in need."

This partnership highlights SK pharmteco's ability to serve as a strong technical partner for both emerging biotech firms and large-scale public institutions. It also reflects SK pharmteco's broader efforts to support rare disease innovators through partnership models designed to help advance complex programs into the clinic. By providing specialized viral vector development, manufacturing, and analytical support, SK pharmteco continues to position itself as a partner for academic investigators, public institutions, non-profits, and emerging biotech companies working to translate promising therapies into the clinic.

This collaboration was funded in part by the National Institutes of Health.

About SK pharmteco
SK pharmteco is a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with production sites, research & development facilities, and analytical laboratories across the U.S., Europe, and South Korea. The company's core capabilities center on small molecules, peptides, and viral vectors, providing the specialized expertise needed to bring complex therapies to market. Through these pillars, SK pharmteco supports biopharmaceutical partners of all sizes with comprehensive development and manufacturing solutions worldwide. SK pharmteco is a subsidiary of SK Inc. (KRX: 034730) (SK), the strategic investment company for SK Group, South Korea's second-largest conglomerate.

Contact:
Keith Bowermaster, APR, CCMP
Communications Consultant
keith.bowermaster@skpt.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.