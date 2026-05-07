Agri-Dynamics, Inc.: Agri-Dynamics Inc. Reports New Gold Discoveries at Red Cloud Mine

AGRI-DYNAMICS (OTC:AGDY), (The "Company"), Reports New Gold Discoveries at Red Cloud Mine

DES MOINES, IA / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2026 / AGRI-DYNAMICS, INC. (OTC:AGDY), a diversified natural resources and mining development company, today announced previously undisclosed discoveries and exploration results from its 2025 site visit to the Red Cloud Mine (RCM) in Northern California, highlighting new gold-bearing zones, subsurface vein targets, and expanded resource potential.

The findings follow multiple surveys conducted throughout 2025, including on-site evaluation by CEO Joseph Amram, alongside a mining engineer and geologist, focused on identifying historic tailings, mineralized zones, and high-grade gold opportunities across the property. "Our recent visit confirmed that the Red Cloud Mine holds significantly more potential than previously understood," said Amram. "We identified multiple subsurface targets and gold-bearing structures that support continued exploration and development."

New Discoveries and Subsurface Targets

Using advanced high-frequency detection equipment and deep-penetrating radar technologies, the exploration team identified numerous mineralized zones and underground vein structures across the patented property and surrounding claims.

The Red Cloud Mine includes approximately 21.5 acres of patented land and additional claims totaling over 100 acres, located within California's historic Mother Lode gold belt, a region known for high-grade gold production.

While high-grade tailings from historic operations proved difficult to locate, the team confirmed the presence of quartz-hosted native gold, consistent with prior surveys and historical data. Exploration, Assays and Core Sampling Program

Surface soil and ore samples collected during the 2025 visit had been submitted for assay testing, with expected results that further validated historical findings indicating significant gold mineralization.

Historical reports, including prior geological studies and NI 43-101 documentation, have indicated substantial gold-bearing potential at the site. Based on recent discoveries, AGRI-DYNAMICS is planning the next phase of exploration, which includes:

Deployment of advanced 3D subsurface imaging technology

Expanded geological surveys across the property

Initiation of a core drilling and sampling program

Path Toward Development and Production

Following the completion of core sampling and updated NI 43-101 reporting, the company and its partners plan to pursue additional funding to support mine redevelopment and potential production restart.

Management indicated that, subject to positive assay results and successful capital formation, the Red Cloud Mine could move toward production-stage development.

"We are encouraged by the results and look forward to advancing the project," Amram added. "Our objective is to fully validate the resource and position the Red Cloud Mine for potential production."

About AGRI-DYNAMICS, INC.

AGRI-DYNAMICS, INC. (OTC:AGDY) is a multi-sector resource development company focused on gold, silver, and critical mineral assets, alongside agricultural and land development opportunities. The company is actively pursuing mining acquisitions, exploration programs, and production-stage opportunities across the United States.

The company has interests in mines containing precious metals of gold and silver and EV Battery minerals to add immense value to shareholders. The Red Cloud Mine is located in Mariposa county, CA near the historic mining town of Coulterville. Dating back to the late 1800s, this "Pocket mine" contains free milling gold in quartz situated in the Sierra Madre mountains, also known as the "Mother Lode gold belt" and had produced over 1,950,750 ounces of gold. Sampling and geological reports show proven gold bearing ore of approximately 752,000 tons at 0.50 ounces of gold per ton in the mine. With the original shaft having been sunk to the 700ft level, additional gold reserves still remain as other past producing mines in the area had shafts reaching a depth of over 3000ft.

AGRI-DYNAMICS, INC., originally an agricultural and machine equipment Company, was founded in Iowa on December 8, 1961. For more information see the companies financial statements and related filings on OTCMarkets.com

Safe Harbor Statement

Forward-Looking Statement. This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical facts, may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include financial and other projections, as well as statements regarding future plans, objectives, economic performance, or the assumption underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as may, would, could, will, likely, except, anticipate, believe, intend, plan, forecast, project, estimate, outlook, or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the objectives and business plans of the Company; the ability to realize benefits from its recent corporate appointments; the ability to retain its key personnel; the intention to grow the Company's business and operations; the competitive conditions of the industries in which the Company operates; and laws and any amendments thereto applicable to the Company. Forward-looking information is based on the assumptions, estimates, analyses, and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions, and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. The material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, key personnel and qualified employees continuing their involvement with the Company, and the Company's ability to secure financing on reasonable terms. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks relating to the future business plans of the Company; risks that the Company will not be able to retain its key personnel; risks that the Company will not be able to secure financing on reasonable terms or at all, as well as all of the other risks as described in the Company's periodic disclosure statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company's management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information or events after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law, including securities laws.

Investor Contact:

Joseph Amram

Email AgdyInc@Gmail.com

Telephone 515.329.0208

Company Website: Agri-Dynamicsinc.com

https://futuregolddiamondscoins.com/

News: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/AGDY/news

Financials: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/AGDY/disclosure

SOURCE: Agri-Dynamics, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/agri-dynamics-inc.-reports-new-gold-discoveries-at-red-cloud-mine-1159347