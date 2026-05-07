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PR Newswire
07.05.2026 15:24 Uhr
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The 139th Canton Fair Concluded: Unleashing Fresh Momentum in Foreign Trade, Building New Heights of Openness

GUANGZHOU, China, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Concluded successfully on May 5, the 139th Canton Fair drew global attention as a session held during the inaugural year of China's 15th Five-Year Plan. Amidst a complex international landscape, the 139th Canton Fair set new benchmarks for buyer attendance, top buyer attendance, and the number of innovative, sustainable and intelligent exhibits, demonstrating the resilience and vitality of China's foreign trade, as well as its commitment and responsibility in advancing high-level opening-up.

The 139th session welcomed a total of 314,000 overseas buyers from 220 countries and regions, up 1.1% over the 138th session. Notable growth was seen in markets such as the United States, Australia and Canada, while attendance from BRI countries remained stable. The Fair attracted 407 top buyers and 154 overseas business organizations. On-site intended orders reached USD 25.7 billion, with a substantial number of buyers coordinating follow-up factory inspections to solidify long-term partnerships.

Of the 4.65 million exhibits displayed, innovative, sustainable and intelligent products each account for over 20%. The Fair hosted 665 New Collection events, and over 60% of the exhibits incorporated innovative technologies. The CF Award "Design Brilliance" display zone showcased premium products that have won Gold Awards and Best of the Best Awards at previous sessions. Meanwhile, drones, smart wearables, and exoskeleton technology demonstrated the intersection of utility and advanced engineering. Sustainable materials and "Guochao" (literally "national trend") aesthetics emerged as significant market drivers, aligning "Intelligent Manufacturing in China" with global consumption shifts.

Digital intelligence served as a force multiplier for trade efficiency. More than 553,000 users accessed the Canton Fair APP, and 317,000 used booth-level navigation. Streamlined features like one-click navigation and other AI services facilitated seamless on-site business matching. The Trade Services Zone focuses on the full cycle of trade, with 210 institutions receiving more than 120,000 visits. Through matchmaking events and thematic forums, exhibitors identified market opportunities. Onsite exhibition tours for Middle East buyers generated over 3.05 million views and 290,000 interactions. Overseas social media and news outlets recorded over 120 million views.

The 140th Canton Fair is scheduled for October 15 to November 4, 2026, in Guangzhou, marking a milestone as the Fair celebrates its 70th anniversary. Global buyers are invited to Guangzhou to converge, share prosperity, and advance a new chapter of inclusive international trade.

For pre-registration, please click: https://buyer.cantonfair.org.cn/register/buyer/email?source_type=16

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2974894/KV.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-139th-canton-fair-concluded-unleashing-fresh-momentum-in-foreign-trade-building-new-heights-of-openness-302765679.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.