The European Commission has allocated €1.09 billion in support through the third European Hydrogen Bank auction, selecting nine projects across seven countries. The procurement exercise was significantly oversubscribed with 58 bids from 11 countries. It awarded fixed hydrogen production premiums ranging from €0.44 ($0.51)/kg to €3.49/kg.The European Commission has allocated 1.1 GW of electrolyzer capacity in the third hydrogen auction it launched in December. Held by the European Hydrogen Bank, the procurement exercise has selected nine projects spread across seven countries and has earmarked ...

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