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ACCESS Newswire
07.05.2026 15:38 Uhr
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Tetra Pak Breaks Ground on Expanded Product Development Center To Help Brands Innovate and Scale

New facility strengthens current capabilities, accelerates customer growth, and brings new investment and opportunity to the City of Denton

DENTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2026 / Tetra Pak announced the groundbreaking of a brand-new facility at its U.S. and Canada headquarters in Denton, Texas, marking a significant expansion of its Product Development Center (PDC). This new investment will enhance Tetra Pak's ability to support food and beverage brands as they ideate, formulate, launch and scale innovative products with greater speed and efficiency.

With a focus on collaboration and knowledge sharing, the PDC supports customer efforts to create new, profitable products and?evaluate the?equipment needed to produce them. The expanded PDC, scheduled to open in Q1 2027, will encompass 12,000 square feet with an additional 3,000 square feet for a Customer Innovation Center (CIC). Often offered alongside a PDC, the CIC provides an immersive experience to apply experimental methodologies for co-creation. Together, these spaces will feature flexible meeting and co-creation areas designed to support deep collaboration with customers.

"Innovation is key to our customers' success and today's groundbreaking represents our continued commitment to helping brands move faster from concept to consumer," said Seth Teply, President and CEO of Tetra Pak U.S. and Canada. "This investment expands our ability to support customers as they navigate complex product development challenges to avoid costly pitfalls, gain efficiencies and accelerate their path to market, all within a single expert-driven ecosystem."

The expanded PDC and CIC will offer end-to-end support leveraging Tetra Pak's global network of experts, technologies and testing capabilities. With a one-stop-shop model that integrates processing, packaging, formulation, testing and scaling expertise, customers will be able to streamline development timelines and confidently commercialize new products. The new space will double the current production capacity and is engineered to support rapid prototyping, optimization and hands-on co-creation, helping brands respond quickly to consumer trends.

Seth Teply, President and CEO of Tetra Pak U.S. and Canada & Julia Luscher, Vice President,?Marketing, Tetra Pak

"What we are building here is not just infrastructure,"?said?Julia Luscher, Vice President,?Marketing, Tetra Pak.?"We are building capacity. We are building?partnership. And we are building the future of how innovation happens in our industry."?

Further, this expansion represents a meaningful growth investment in the local community. Once open, the facility is expected to bring eight new jobs to Tetra Pak's Denton campus and attract increased customer engagement and business activity to the area. Denton will host a state-of-the-art innovation environment that strengthens the city's reputation as a hub for advanced food technology, sustainable manufacturing and economic development.

The expanded Product Development Center reinforces Tetra Pak's commitment to delivering sustainable solutions that help customers bring high-quality products to market faster. By combining cutting-edge equipment, expert guidance and a collaborative environment, the new facility underscores Tetra Pak's comprehensive capabilities, resources and global network that sets it apart from the competition.

About the Facility

  • 12,000 sq. ft. of Product Development Center space, one of 12 in the Tetra Pak global network

  • Full processing and packaging equipment lines for small batch production

  • 3,000 sq. ft. of Customer Innovation Center space, one of six in the Tetra Pak global network

  • Features flexible meeting rooms and co-creation spaces designed for customer collaboration

  • Planned opening: Q1 2027

For more information on Tetra Pak Product Development Centers, go here, and to learn more about Tetra Pak processing and packaging solutions, visit www.tetrapakusa.com.

Download pdf

Product Development Center Team

Media contacts

Tetra Pak PR Contact:
Stephanie Ward
Communications Manager, Tetra Pak U.S. & Canada
Stephanie.Ward@tetrapak.com
(940)380-4635

Denton Mayor

Find more stories and multimedia from Tetra Pak at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Tetra Pak
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/tetra-pak
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Tetra Pak



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/tetra-pak-breaks-ground-on-expanded-product-development-center-to-help-1164786

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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