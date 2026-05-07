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PR Newswire
07.05.2026 15:42 Uhr
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StarCompliance Introduces StarAssist, Bringing Explainable AI Directly into Compliance Decisions

New AI capability delivers real-time, insights embedded within daily compliance workflows

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- StarCompliance (Star), a leading provider of employee and firm compliance technology, today announced the launch of StarAssist, a new AI-powered capability designed to bring new levels of clarity, speed, and explainability to compliance decision-making.

As regulators increase scrutiny on employee activity, transparency, and auditability, firms require more than automation; they need decisions they can clearly explain and confidently defend under scrutiny. StarAssist addresses this need by embedding explainable AI directly into the workflows compliance teams rely on every day.

Unlike standalone AI tools that sit outside the decision process, StarAssist is embedded within the STAR Platform, enabling firms to move faster while maintaining strict control over risk, data, and decision integrity.

In a market crowded with AI tools and plugins, the focus must be on the moment that matters most - the decision itself. StarAssist transforms complex rule evaluations and audit trails into clear, contextual explanations, helping compliance teams quickly understand how a decision was made, what drove it, and what to do next. By eliminating manual research and interpretation and reducing ambiguity, Star Assist empowers compliance teams to answer questions and resolve cases more efficiently while ensuring consistency and defensibility across the organization.

"Compliance teams don't just need answers; they need to understand and stand behind them," said Kelvin Dickenson, Chief Product Officer at Star. "StarAssist was built to deliver fast, explainable, auditable insights - bringing one-click clarity to complex compliance decisions and aligning with regulatory expectations."

This launch represents the foundation of Star's AI strategy to embed trusted, explainable intelligence across every compliance workflow - transforming how firms automate, understand, react to, and defend decisions in an increasingly complex regulatory environment.

Key capabilities of StarAssist include:

  • Decision Transparency: Converts complex rule outcomes into clear, natural language explanations, enabling faster and more confident decision-making

  • Embedded Intelligence: Workflow-Native AI fully embedded within existing compliance processes, eliminating the need for separate tools or overlays

  • Regulation-Ready Outputs: Operates within strict data, risk, and governance boundaries, ensuring transparency and regulator-ready documentation

  • Operational Efficiency at Scale: Reduces investigation time, removes ambiguity, and improves consistency across compliance reviews

StarAssist is initially available within employee compliance workflows, including personal account dealing, pre-clearance and trade monitoring, with plans to expand across the STAR Platform to bring embedded, explainable intelligence to additional compliance use cases.

To learn more about StarAssist, click [HERE]

About StarCompliance

StarCompliance is a leading provider of employee and firm compliance technology solutions. Trusted for over 25 years by millions of users in 120 countries, the StarCompliance Enterprise Platform provides a user-friendly interface that connects people, workflows, and data, delivering the technology and actionable insights needed to mitigate risk and monitor conflicts globally proactively. Visit StarCompliance to discover the comprehensive security and unparalleled assurance you need to build a connected culture of compliance today.

Media Contact

Greg.tarmin@starcompliance.com

+1 917-868-7791

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2582427/Star_Compliance_Logo_New.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/starcompliance-introduces-starassist-bringing-explainable-ai-directly-into-compliance-decisions-302764925.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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