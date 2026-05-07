Menarini Industrie Farmaceutiche Riunite: MENARINI GROUP: THOMAS CUENI APPOINTED NEW MEMBER OF THE BOARD

FLORENCE, Italy, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Menarini Group's Board of Directors has appointed the experienced executive Thomas Cueni as a new Director, further strengthening the Group's governance. Cueni joins Chairman Eric Cornut, CEO Elcin Barker Ergun, shareholders Lucia and Alberto Giovanni Aleotti, and Carlo Colombini on the Board of the pharmaceutical multinational.

With nearly forty years of international experience in the pharmaceutical sector, Cueni has held leading roles, including Director General of the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations (IFPMA) and member of the Board of Directors of the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA). In these roles, he has played a leading role in forging cross-sector initiatives to address access to treatment for chronic diseases and shape policies tackling global health challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic. In the field of anti-microbial resistance, he established the nearly USD 1 billion AMR Action Fund to support the development of new antibiotics. He was also Founding President of the AMR Industry Alliance, one of the largest private sector coalitions to provide sustainable solutions to curb anti-microbial resistance.

"I am proud to bring all my experience and commitment to the Menarini Group - declared Cueni - joining a growing and dynamic company that is combining scientific excellence, innovation, and commitment to global health represents a unique opportunity for me to contribute to what I care for: improving the lives of patients wherever they live".

"We are very pleased to welcome Thomas Cueni to Menarini - commented shareholders and Board members Lucia and Alberto Giovanni Aleotti - his extensive experience in global health policy leadership aligns closely with our mission to combine innovation and responsibility in ways that help improve patient care. His appointment represents not only a strengthening of our leadership but also a fundamental contribution to our ability to face the challenges of a constantly evolving pharmaceutical industry, in an increasingly complex global geopolitical context. We wish to express our sincere and personal gratitude to Jürg Witmer for his passion, commitment and the value he has brought to the Board over the past 13 years, as he steps down".

The Menarini Group, with headquarters in Florence, is present in 140 countries worldwide to date, with €4.88 billion in consolidated turnover and more than 17,000 employees. Menarini's products are present in the most important treatment areas, including those of cardiometabolic, oncology, gastroenterology, pneumology, and anti-inflammatory/analgesic products. Through its commitment in R&D and high quality manufacturing activities, Menarini continuously contributes to patients' health worldwide, maintaining the highest quality standards. www.menarini.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2975013/Thomas_Cueni_Menarini_Group.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2296569/Menarini_Industrie_Farmaceutiche_Riunite_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/menarini-group-thomas-cueni-appointed-new-member-of-the-board-302765731.html