A China-based research team conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis of 147 studies on how solar PV systems alter land surface processes, covering 609 installations worldwide and 11 key climate variables. The results show mixed but mostly significant environmental effects, including reduced wind speed, albedo, and land surface or soil temperatures, alongside increased soil moisture, while air temperature changes remained largely non-significant.A research team from China has conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis of land surface process changes associated with solar PV systems. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...