The German manufacturer launched two mounting systems for utility-scale solar projects and small- and medium-scale installations, respectively. Both are designed to streamline installation with simplified components and modular layouts.German PV mounting specialist K2 Systems has introduced two new products for ground-mounted solar installations. The new K2 Pi-Rack is designed for large-scale PV projects, while the N-Rack Kits target small- and medium-sized systems. "By expanding its ground-mount portfolio for large-scale projects, K2 Systems continues its strategic development," the company said ...

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