5G NTN Market worth $45.55 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the 5G NTN Market is expected to reach USD 45.55 billion by 2031 from USD 11.91 billion in 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 30.8% during 2026-2031.

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5G NTN Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020-2031

2020-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 11.91 billion

USD 11.91 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 45.55 billion

USD 45.55 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 30.8%

5G NTN Market Trends & Insights:

The 5G NTN Market is gaining momentum due to its unique ability to ensure communication continuity in critical situations.

The services segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 34.2%.

By application, the mMTC segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate from 2026 to 2031.

By Location, the Rural segment is expected to dominate the market.

Asia Pacific to the fastest growing region in the global 5G NTN Market

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The 5G NTN Market is rapidly gaining momentum due to its ability to extend connectivity beyond traditional terrestrial limits and enable truly global coverage. Unlike conventional networks that rely heavily on ground infrastructure, 5G NTN leverages satellites, high-altitude platforms, and aerial systems to deliver seamless communication in remote, rural, and underserved regions. This ensures uninterrupted connectivity for industries such as maritime, aviation, defense, and disaster management, where reliable communication is critical. The technology also supports emerging applications like IoT, autonomous systems, and real-time data exchange across geographies. By bridging coverage gaps, enhancing network resilience, and enabling ubiquitous connectivity, 5G NTN is playing a pivotal role in accelerating digital transformation and driving significant growth in the global telecommunications ecosystem.

Based on application, the eMBB segment is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.

The eMBB (enhanced Mobile Broadband) segment within the 5G NTN Market is characterized by its ability to deliver ultra-high data speeds and significantly enhanced network capacity compared to previous generations. This advancement enables seamless ultra-high-definition video streaming, immersive AR/VR experiences, and high-speed data access even in remote and underserved regions where terrestrial networks often face coverage limitations. By leveraging Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN) such as satellites and High Altitude Platforms (HAPs), eMBB solutions extend broadband connectivity across vast geographical areas, ensuring consistent and reliable performance. This capability is particularly critical for applications requiring uninterrupted high-bandwidth connectivity, including media and entertainment, aviation, maritime communication, and remote enterprise operations. The ability to provide stable, high-speed internet access beyond traditional network boundaries supports real-time content delivery, live broadcasting, and enhanced user experiences, thereby driving the dominance of the eMBB segment in the 5G NTN Market.

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By location, the isolated segment is expected to hold a higher growth rate during the forecast period.

In isolated environments such as remote islands, dense forests, and harsh terrains, 5G NTN solutions play a vital role in overcoming connectivity challenges unique to these regions. Satellite constellations and High Altitude Platforms (HAPs) enable reliable communication links, ensuring uninterrupted access to critical services such as emergency response, disaster recovery, and environmental monitoring. These technologies support real-time data transmission for scientific research, resource management, and exploration activities, where consistent connectivity is essential. Furthermore, NTN enhances communication resilience in areas prone to natural disasters or lacking infrastructure by providing dependable backup connectivity. This capability to deliver scalable, robust network coverage in geographically constrained locations is driving significant growth in the isolated segment of the 5G NTN Market.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold a higher growth rate during the forecast period.

The 5G NTN Market in the Asia Pacific is expanding rapidly due to strong government support, increasing investments in satellite infrastructure, and rising demand for ubiquitous connectivity across diverse geographies. Countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are actively advancing their space and telecommunications capabilities, with initiatives focused on satellite launches, 5G deployment, and digital inclusion. Collaborations between telecom operators and space technology companies are accelerating the rollout of satellite-to-cellular services, particularly in rural and underserved areas. Additionally, the region's large population, growing adoption of IoT, and increasing need for high-speed connectivity across industries such as agriculture, transportation, and defense are further fueling demand. These developments position Asia Pacific as a key growth engine in the global 5G NTN Market, driven by continuous innovation and a strong push toward enhanced connectivity infrastructure.

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Top Companies in 5G NTN Market:

The Top Companies in 5G NTN Market include Thales (France), Mediatek (Taiwan), Echostar Corporation (US), Qualcomm Technologies (US), SpaceX (France), Gatehouse Satcom (Denmark), SES (Luxembourg), Rohde & Schwarz (Germany), Softbank Group (Japan), Keysight Technologies (US), Sunwave Communications (China), ZTE (China), Ericsson (Sweden), Nokia (Finland), Viavi Solutions (US), Viasat (US), Telesat (Canada), Telit Cinterion (US), Mavenir (US), AST Spacemobile (US), OQ Technology (Luxembourg), Omnispace (US), Skylo (US), Sateliot (Spain), Myriota (Australia), and Monogoto (US). These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations; product launches; enhancements; and acquisitions, to expand their footprint in the 5G NTN Market.

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