Soracom Positioned as a Leader and Ace Performer in the SPARK Matrix: IoT Connectivity Management Platform (IoTCMP), 2025 by QKS Group

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading IoTCMP platform vendors.

Soracom, with its cloud-native connectivity platform, API-first architecture, global multi-carrier connectivity, and integrated services for secure device-to-cloud communication, has been recognized as a Leader and Ace Performer in the global IoTCMP market.



PUNE, India, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group announced today that it has named Soracom as a Leader and Ace Performer in the SPARK Matrix: IoT Connectivity Management Platform (IoTCMP), 2025. The Leader section of the SPARK Matrix represents organizations that set the gold standard in their respective industries. These vendors excel across both Technology Excellence and Customer Impact parameters, delivering best-of-breed solutions that are innovative, scalable, and future-ready. Ace Performers are vendors that excel in operational performance based on their revenue growth potential, partnership strategy, and customer acquisition all evaluated over the last one-year period or since the previous SPARK Matrix assessment.

Ignatius Daniel T, Principal Analyst at QKS Group, states, "Soracom continues to differentiate itself in the IoT Connectivity Management Platform market through a cloud-native and API-first platform design that aligns well with how modern IoT deployments are being built and scaled. The company's platform combines global multi-carrier cellular connectivity across countries with integrated services allowing enterprises to simplify secure device-to-cloud communication, protocol handling, and private cloud connectivity from a unified control layer. This gives Soracom a strong position among enterprises looking for flexibility, faster deployment cycles, and lower operational complexity across distributed device environments. Its shipped capabilities including eSIM orchestration aligned with SGP.32, satellite connectivity, and cloud-integrated platform services further reinforce its standing as both an innovation-led and execution-focused player in the evolving IoTCMP landscape."

QKS Group defines IoT Connectivity Management Platform (CMP) as "a centralized system that manages the connectivity of IoT devices across various networks, including cellular, Wi-Fi, LPWAN, and satellite. It enables enterprises to deploy, monitor, and control IoT devices, providing real-time visibility into device performance, data usage, and network status. Key features include device provisioning, SIM lifecycle management, network diagnostics, security controls, and automatic network selection, ensuring compliance with regulatory and geographical constraints. CMPs also support diverse communication protocols, enhancing interoperability across IoT ecosystems. By incorporating analytics and AI-driven insights, CMPs optimize connectivity, predict issues, and improve network performance, making them essential for efficiently scaling global IoT deployments while maintaining network reliability and security."

Soracom is a cloud-native IoT connectivity vendor distinguished by its emphasis on software-defined, programmable connectivity rather than traditional carrier-centric management. . The company's market relevance is shaped by its ability to combine global cellular coverage with a programmable service layer that supports secure data routing, cloud integration, and broader connectivity control across distributed device environments. Soracom's recent moves also indicate a deliberate expansion of its platform scope, including support for IP-based devices through Arc, SGP.32-aligned eSIM orchestration through its Connectivity Hypervisor initiative, and integrated NTN connectivity through its Skylo collaboration. This broader platform direction suggests that Soracom is positioning itself not only as a connectivity management provider, but as an enabler of more flexible and scalable IoT operating models. As a result, Soracom is increasingly well aligned with enterprises seeking agile deployment, centralized control, and stronger cloud-to-edge connectivity architecture in their IoT programs.

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the IoT CMP providers in the form of the SPARK Matrix. The study also provides strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

"Identification as a Leader and Ace Performer reflects the inherent strengths of the Soracom platform: cloud integration and AI services for IoT, including Soracom Flux for AI-driven workflow automation and Soracom Query for natural-language IoT analytics, integrated directly into a cloud-native connectivity platform. We are grateful to QKS Group for recognizing the capability that Soracom brings to the market today, and to the customers who continue to drive us to keep building for tomorrow," said Kenta Yasukawa, CTO and Co-Founder of Soracom.

Additional Resources:

For more information about Soracom visit https://soracom.io/

SPARK Matrix: IoT Connectivity Management Platform, 2025

About Soracom:

Soracom is a cloud-native IoT platform providing cellular and satellite connectivity, cloud integration, and AI services across 200+ countries and territories. The platform connects devices to AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud and spans SIM-level connectivity to application-layer intelligence, with AI capabilities including natural-language IoT analytics and AI-driven workflow automation. Publicly traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Soracom is an AWS IoT Competency Partner and an AWS ISV Accelerate Partner. Founded in 2014, Soracom has grown profitably by helping startups and enterprises launch and operate connected solutions across industries including agriculture, energy, transportation, manufacturing, healthcare, and retail. Learn more at soracom.io.

Media Contacts:

Justine Schneider

Calysto Communications

jschneider@calysto.com

404-266-2060, ext. 507

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK Matrix evaluation framework, SPARK Plus analyst advisory platform, QKS Intelligence for market and competitive tracking, and QKS Community for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence-driven framework and QKS's closed-loop research methodology - integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

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