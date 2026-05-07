Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Global Windows Market Size to Reach USD 197.96 Billion by 2031 -- Insights Across China, India, Indonesia, Turkey & Brazil - Arizton

Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2025-2030.
CHICAGO, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the global windows market is expected to reach USD 197.96 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.73% during the forecast period.
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Browse in-depth TOC on the Global Windows Market
Pages- 273
Region- 05
Countries-19
Company- 49
Segment-05.
More than 664 million units of windows to be sold by 2031
Global Windows Market Report Scope:
Market Size (2031)
USD 197.96 Billion
Market Size (2025)
USD 150 Billion
CAGR (2025-2031)
4.73 %
Market Size (Unit Shipment)
664.16 Million Units (2031)
Historic Year
2022-2024
Base Year
2025
Forecast Year
2026-2031
Market Segmentation
Size, End-User, Residential, Non-Residential, and Geography
Geographic Analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, & Middle East & Africa
The global windows market is benefiting from the expanding construction pipeline across both developed and emerging economies, supported by rising investments in residential, commercial, hospitality, and public infrastructure projects. Emerging markets including China, India, Indonesia, Turkey, and Brazil continue to witness strong urban and infrastructure development, strengthening long-term demand for advanced window systems. Large-scale developments such as Hyatt House Bengaluru in India and Indonesia's new legislative and judicial complexes further reflect the growing scale of global construction activity, creating sustained opportunities for window manufacturers and suppliers.
Global Windows Market Report Includes Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Segment
- Window Size: The medium segment accounted for over 45% of the market share in 2025.
- End-User: The residential segment dominated the global windows market and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.
- Residential: The multi-family homes segment accounted for the largest share in terms of volume.
- Non-Residential Application: The office segment dominated the non-residential market, driven by growth in IT parks, co-working spaces, and commercial buildings.
Energy Regulations are Redefining Global Window Standards
Stricter energy-efficiency regulations across major economies are increasing the adoption of advanced window systems as governments focus on reducing building-related energy consumption and carbon emissions. Policies such as the U.S. ENERGY STAR Version 7.0, the EU Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (EPBD), and the UK Future Homes Standard are tightening standards for insulation, heat transfer, and air leakage, driving demand for high-performance glazing and energy-efficient fenestration systems. As energy efficiency becomes a key priority in modern building design, advanced windows are increasingly being adopted across both new construction and renovation projects worldwide, creating long-term growth opportunities for window manufacturers.
Construction Growth Across Major Economies is Supporting the Windows Market
- U.S.: Despite residential construction declining by around 2.9% in 2025, the U.S. construction industry remained valued at nearly $2.2 trillion, accounting for approximately 4.4% of the country's GDP, sustaining demand for windows across commercial, infrastructure, and retrofit projects.
- Europe: Construction output in Europe continued to improve in 2025, with production increasing by 0.5% % year-on-year in the Euro area and 1.3% across the EU, supporting demand for advanced and energy-efficient window systems.
- India: India's real estate construction sector is projected to reach nearly $5.8 trillion by 2047, contributing around 15.5% to the country's economic output, driven by rapid urbanization, infrastructure development, and rising residential construction activities.
Windows are Evolving into Smart and Connected Building Components
Growing smart home adoption across developed markets such as the U.S. and Europe is increasing demand for connected and automated window systems. Households are increasingly integrating smart devices including thermostats, sensors, voice assistants, and home automation platforms, encouraging window manufacturers to introduce advanced smart window solutions. Companies such as Marvin are expanding offerings with integrated automation features compatible with platforms such as Amazon Alexa, Crestron Home, and Control4, supporting the wider adoption of smart and responsive window technologies across modern residential developments.
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Key Company Profiles
- Andersen Corporation
- JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.
- Pella Corporation
- LIXIL
- YKK AP
Other Prominent Company Profiles
- INTERNORM
- Schüco International
- APOGEE
- Alside
- Inwido
- Marvin Windows & Doors
- MI Windows and Doors
- Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc.
- Simonton
- Milgard Windows & Doors
- Durabuilt
- View Inc
- ANGLIAN HOME IMPROVEMENT
- Drutex
- Eko-Okna
- finstral
- Reynaers Aluminium NV
- weru
- Alumil
- dako
- profel
- Oknoplast
- BG Legno
- Window City Industries
- Crownnova (PHONPA Doors & Windows)
- Wideline Windows & Doors
- Trend Windows & Doors
- Southern Star Windows & Doors
- G. James Glass & Aluminium
- Nulook Windows & Doors
- Vistalite Windows & Doors
- Loewen Windows
- Alumax Systems
- Fenesta
- Neuffer
- Climatec Windows Limited
- Astraseal
- Bertrand
- Crystal
- Slowinscy
- Svenska Fonster
- Korzekwa
- Nusco
- Piva
Key Questions Answered in the Report:
- What is the growth rate of the global windows market?
- How big is the global windows market?
- What are the key trends in the global windows market?
- Who are the major players in the global windows market?
- Which region dominates the global windows market?
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Founded in 2017, Arizton Advisory & Intelligence delivers data-driven market research and strategic consulting that empowers clients to make informed decisions and drive growth. Combining quantitative and qualitative insights, we provide in-depth analysis across industries including Agriculture, Consumer Goods, Technology, Automotive, Healthcare, Data Centers, and Logistics. Recognized by top-tier media, our expert team transforms complex market data into actionable strategies, helping clients anticipate trends, seize opportunities, and stay ahead of the competition.
Other information/special instructions
Regions to be Targeted
North America, South America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe,
Domain/ Industry
Building & Construction, Building accessories,
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