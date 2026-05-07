Ray C. Anderson Foundation: How Georgia Businesses Are Tackling Scope 3 Emissions To Strengthen Their Supply Chains

A Georgia Climate Digest Interview

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2026 / For many Georgia businesses, sustainability starts inside their own operations. But as more companies dig into their data, a clear pattern is emerging: the majority of emissions often sit outside their direct control, embedded in supply chains, materials, and partners. That is exactly what Jacob Yarbrough, senior sustainability manager at Creature Comforts Brewing Co., is working to address.

In our latest Drawdown Georgia Climate Digest video interview, host Eriqah Vincent sits down with Jacob to explore how one of Georgia's leading craft breweries is taking a practical, business-minded approach to reducing emissions, with a growing focus on Scope 3.

Find more stories and multimedia from Ray C. Anderson Foundation at 3blmedia.com.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/how-georgia-businesses-are-tackling-scope-3-emissions-to-strengt-1164796