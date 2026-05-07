Medit USA Inc.: Medit Establishes Global Orthodontic Business Division, Anchored by Strategic Acquisition of Progressive Orthodontics

Global digital dentistry leader expands into orthodontics by combining proprietary technology with one of the world's leading clinical education platforms

SEOUL, South Korea and ALISO VIEJO, Calif., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Medit Corp., a global leader in digital dentistry solutions, today announced the establishment of its Global Orthodontic Business Division and the acquisition of Progressive Orthodontics, a leading orthodontic education institution headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California, through its U.S. subsidiary, Medit USA Inc.

This marks Medit's most significant strategic expansion into the orthodontic segment to date, integrating its digital scanning and software capabilities with a globally recognized clinical education platform.

"This acquisition and the launch of our Global Orthodontic Business Division represent a defining moment for Medit. We are not simply entering the orthodontic space; we are committing to reshaping it. Progressive Orthodontics brings a legacy of clinical excellence and an unparalleled educator network that, combined with Medit's innovation in software, creates a force that will redefine how orthodontic care is learned, practiced, and delivered worldwide."

- Han Ryu, CEO, Medit

The newly established Global Orthodontic Business Division will serve as Medit's central platform for orthodontic products, services, and education. Backed by Medit's industry-leading 3D scanning technology and AI-driven dental software platforms, the division is designed to accelerate the adoption of fully digital workflows by delivering integrated solutions that enhance treatment precision, improve operational efficiency, and elevate the overall patient experience.

The division will oversee Medit's complete orthodontic portfolio, now complemented by the clinical knowledge and practitioner community cultivated by Progressive Orthodontics. This portfolio includes the Medit Orthodontic Suite, a digital platform for simulation, treatment planning, and case design, as well as Medit Aligners, an end-to-end clear aligner solution. Both offerings are currently available in the United States, with broader global availability planned. Founded more than 40 years ago, Progressive Orthodontics is widely recognized for its clinical training programs and has educated tens of thousands of practitioners across more than 60 countries. Its curriculum emphasizes practical, case-based learning across diagnosis, biomechanics, and treatment execution, and has established a strong reputation for advancing clinical standards in orthodontics.

Under Medit's ownership, Progressive Orthodontics will continue its world-class seminar and training programs while expanding its SmileStream planning and hardware offerings. Its curriculum will also be progressively integrated with Medit's digital solutions to create a more unified clinical and technological learning experience.

The Newport Beach, California office of Medit USA, Inc. will serve as the headquarters of the Global Orthodontic Business Division and will function as a hub for product development, clinical collaboration, and practitioner education across the Americas.

"Joining the Medit family is the natural next chapter for Progressive Orthodontics. For decades, we have been committed to one purpose: elevating the art and science of orthodontics through education. Now, with the resources, technology, and global reach of Medit behind us, we can extend that mission to every corner of the world and equip the next generation of clinicians with both the knowledge and the digital tools to excel."

- Miles McGann, CEO, Progressive Orthodontics

The establishment of the Global Orthodontic Business Division reflects Medit's broader strategy to expand its digital dentistry ecosystem beyond scanning hardware into integrated clinical workflows. By combining technology, education, and practitioner networks, Medit is positioning itself to accelerate the adoption of digital orthodontics and strengthen its competitiveness in a rapidly evolving global market.

About Medit

Medit is a global digital dentistry company headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, and a recognized pioneer in 3D intraoral scanning technology and digital software solutions. With an international presence spanning more than 190 countries, Medit serves all dental professionals and dental laboratories with innovative, accessible, and open-platform digital tools. Medit's mission is to make digital dentistry available to every dental professional worldwide.

About Progressive Orthodontics

Progressive Orthodontics, headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California, is one of the world's leading orthodontic continuing education providers. For decades, PO has delivered comprehensive, clinically focused training programs to tens of thousands of dental professionals in more than 60 countries. Its programs are internationally recognized for empowering dentists to deliver exceptional orthodontic care through proven clinical methodologies and progressive educational frameworks.

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