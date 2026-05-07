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PR Newswire
07.05.2026 16:24 Uhr
264 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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VARON Reinforces Commitment to Seasonal Respiratory Wellness During Allergy Season Across Europe

LONDON, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As allergy season impacts millions across Europe, VARON is highlighting the importance of seasonal respiratory wellness and accessible oxygen support for individuals experiencing increased breathing sensitivity during high pollen periods.

With spring allergies affecting users in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain, demand for home and portable travel oxygen continues to rise. VARON noted that many individuals are seeking flexible options that support comfort at home and during outdoor activity when seasonal triggers are at their peak.

A key product in the company's lineup is the VARON VP-6 Continuous Portable Oxygen Concentrator, a compact oxygen concentrator designed for continuous oxygen delivery. The device offers adjustable continuous flow from 1 to 6 liters per minute and oxygen concentration up to 90% at setting one, supporting users who need consistent respiratory assistance during periods of increased seasonal discomfort.

Unlike pulse-dose systems, the VP-6 provides continuous oxygen flow. At the 6 L/min setting, its built-in nebulizer function activates automatically, allowing combined oxygen and nebulization support without additional equipment. This makes it suitable for users managing seasonal respiratory challenges alongside ongoing therapy needs.

Weighing under 8 pounds, the VP-6 oxygen machine is designed for portability with a rechargeable battery, travel bag, car adaptor, and remote control. Its quiet operation (= 45 dB) makes it suitable for use at home, during travel, or in public spaces.

During allergy season, VARON notes that simple habits can also help support easier breathing, such as monitoring pollen levels, keeping indoor air clean with regular ventilation or filtration, staying hydrated, and limiting outdoor exposure during high-pollen hours when possible.

VARON stated that the VP-6 oxygen machine reflects growing demand for reliable portable oxygen concentrator solutions that balance continuous performance with everyday usability. The company added that its broader mission remains focused on expanding access to cost-effective oxygen concentrators and respiratory solutions worldwide, including regions across Asia and the Americas, alongside its growing presence in Europe.

In line with seasonal respiratory wellness awareness, VARON continues supporting users through devices as well as educational resources, guides, and care information to help individuals better understand and manage breathing comfort during allergy season.

For more information, visit VARON Official Website.

Media Contact:
Website: VARON Oxygen Concentrators
Email: support@varoninc.uk

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/varon-reinforces-commitment-to-seasonal-respiratory-wellness-during-allergy-season-across-europe-302765781.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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